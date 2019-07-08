Baxter Bros Has Trimmed Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding as Share Price Rose; Martin Investment Management Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) Increased as Stock Declined

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46M, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $187.56. About 237,222 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018

Martin Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 18.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martin Investment Management Llc bought 19,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 128,985 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.32 million, up from 109,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $120.33. About 196,050 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $272.34M for 35.26 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

