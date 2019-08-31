Baxter Bros Has Raised Its Position in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) as Valuation Rose; Kepos Capital LP Cut Autozone (AZO) Holding by $1.67 Million as Market Value Rose

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 21.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 1,631 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The hedge fund held 6,116 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.26M, down from 7,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $12.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1101.69. About 254,004 shares traded or 2.48% up from the average. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 28/03/2018 – AutoZone Inc. CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Authorizes Additional Stk Repurchase; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – ANNOUNCED APPOINTMENT OF GALE V. KING AND JILL SOLTAU TO AUTOZONE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/03/2018 – AutoZone Board Authorizes Repurchase of Additional $1B Under Ongoing Share Repurchase Program

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) by 98.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 184,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 371,400 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.53M, up from 187,003 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 14.48M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE COSTS REMAIN A ‘TAPEWORM’ ON ECONOMY; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO – REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE TARGET OF $4 BLN IN EXPENSE REDUCTIONS BY END OF 2019; 08/03/2018 – VR Studio Radical Galaxy Partners with Apollo, Eastdil Alum to Scale Business and Open NYC Office; 16/05/2018 – The biggest risk to the bond market is not 3 percent yields: Wells Fargo (via @CNBCFuturesNow); 13/04/2018 – JP Morgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Faro and PNC all saw share prices fall; 07/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Enterprise Global Services Announces One-of-a-Kind Career Program for Women Returning to Workforce; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Releases 2017 CSR Report, Reinforces Commitment to Donate More Than $400 Million to Non-Profits in 2018; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo faces sanctions for auto insurance payouts: Report; 20/04/2018 – NEWS10 ABC: #BREAKING: (AP) – Wells Fargo hit with $1 billion fine for auto loan and mortgage abuses

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Violich Management holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,775 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ally owns 1.75% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 190,000 shares. 115,400 were accumulated by Hennessy. Fsi Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 109,792 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs reported 7,867 shares stake. 1.07M were accumulated by British Columbia Investment Management. Aqr Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has invested 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). The Ohio-based Farmers Trust has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). North Star Asset holds 0.12% or 30,119 shares. Caledonia (Private) Pty Ltd holds 5,088 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1.65M were accumulated by Davis Cap Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Boston Prtn holds 20.29M shares or 1.3% of its portfolio. Moreno Evelyn V accumulated 77,549 shares. Nelson Roberts Inv Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris Int’l Ltd F by 26,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,284 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11B and $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sapphire Holding Sarl by 30,000 shares to 430,000 shares, valued at $4.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Far Point Acquisition Corp by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 2,764 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.23% or 12,877 shares. Parkside Bank And Trust has invested 0% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Stratos Wealth Partners invested 0.14% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Andra Ap holds 12,300 shares. 1832 Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 603 shares stake. Geode Capital Management Ltd Llc accumulated 461,370 shares. Victory Inc has 0.16% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Prudential Fincl reported 24,082 shares stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.15% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Jacobs Levy Equity Management reported 36,663 shares stake. Invesco Limited holds 408,746 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gp (Ca) holds 46 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 228,686 were accumulated by Burgundy Asset Limited. Sei Invs reported 17,872 shares.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $525.58 million for 12.67 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.