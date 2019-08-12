Baxter Bros Has Raised Alphabet C Non (GOOG) Position by $430,491; Smith Moore & Company Has Upped Union Pacific (UNP) Holding by $763,190; Shares Rose

Smith Moore & Company increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 65.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Moore & Company bought 4,570 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 11,515 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93 million, up from 6,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Moore & Company who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $165.58. About 2.27 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 09/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/09/2018 10:34 AM; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 22/03/2018 – Laughlin AF Base: Laughlin safety, Union Pacific caution drivers crossing railroads; 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 M Boost From Union Pacific; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Operating Ratio 64.6%; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS OPERATIONAL HEADWINDS TO CONTINUE IN 2Q; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Net $1.3B

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Alphabet C Non (GOOG) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 367 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.16% . The institutional investor held 8,654 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.15 million, up from 8,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Alphabet C Non for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $814.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $13.3 during the last trading session, reaching $1174.71. About 951,661 shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has declined 0.25% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.37, from 1 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 2 investors sold GOOG shares while 6 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 51,992 shares or 2.74% less from 53,454 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grand Jean Cap Inc holds 14,780 shares or 7.06% of its portfolio. Grimes And, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,863 shares. Moreover, Cohen Cap Mgmt has 0.09% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Mengis Cap holds 2.81% or 4,292 shares. Hikari Pwr Ltd owns 0.48% invested in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) for 3,900 shares. Tanaka Mgmt Inc accumulated 176 shares. M Kraus Commerce invested in 3.44% or 5,011 shares. 4,000 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate. Nadler Financial has invested 0.31% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Columbia Asset Management holds 1.06% or 3,374 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc owns 1,464 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Enterprise Financial Corp holds 38 shares. American Rech Mngmt Company invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). The Delaware-based Ashford Mgmt has invested 0.05% in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG). Baxter Bros reported 8,654 shares.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap On Inc Com (NYSE:SNA) by 2,000 shares to 5,277 shares, valued at $826,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T by 12,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 259,284 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

Smith Moore & Company, which manages about $504.66M and $420.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Western Asst Mngd Mun Fd Inc (MMU) by 41,903 shares to 17,586 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 78,971 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,553 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Personal invested in 2,418 shares. Great Lakes Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 76,809 shares. North Star Management invested in 54,930 shares or 1.07% of the stock. Moreover, Td has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 40 shares. Savant Cap Limited Liability Co accumulated 15,237 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 98,737 shares. Cohen Klingenstein owns 2.87% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 245,923 shares. Wellington Shields Limited Co holds 1.53% or 18,020 shares in its portfolio. Westfield Mngmt Communication Lp owns 710,087 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Tru Com Of Oklahoma reported 13,119 shares stake. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp holds 11,583 shares or 0.73% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.3% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has invested 0.88% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 61,438 shares or 0.44% of all its holdings. Renaissance Investment Limited Liability Com reported 47,362 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings.

