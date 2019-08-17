Baxter Bros Has Lowered Its Intuit (INTU) Position by $467,973; Valuation Rose; Utah Retirement Systems Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake by $318,990 as Stock Price Declined

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Inc (INTU) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 87,777 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.95M, down from 89,570 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Intuit Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 15/05/2018 – Lindsell Cuts Kraft Heinz, Buys More Intuit: 13F; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $2.925 BLN, UP 15 PERCENT; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 24/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Indigo Agriculture and Intuit; 26/04/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $187 FROM $177; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S

Utah Retirement Systems decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems sold 1,715 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 50,490 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.44M, down from 52,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173. About 1.33M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 30/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern receives American Chemistry Council award as industry-leading partner in responsible chemical transport; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q EPS $1.93, EST. $1.77; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Tru has invested 0.04% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Arrowgrass Capital (Us) Ltd Partnership invested 0.28% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Salem Invest Counselors holds 0% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 81 shares. Redmond Asset Lc reported 1.53% stake. Winslow Evans Crocker, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,390 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd stated it has 2,995 shares or 0.5% of all its holdings. Nordea Inv Mgmt has 0.13% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). National Pension Ser owns 0.26% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 263,488 shares. Cannell Peter B And reported 0.03% stake. 32,538 are owned by Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi. Ftb Advsr Inc reported 1,150 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0.31% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 127,134 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 755,860 shares. 1,500 were reported by Roundview Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Scotia Cap accumulated 6,589 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.67 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Utah Retirement Systems, which manages about $5.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 4,172 shares to 323,317 shares, valued at $25.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 3,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,571 shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 8,218 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc owns 7,131 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 24,000 are held by Barbara Oil Com. Massmutual Fsb Adv, Connecticut-based fund reported 550 shares. Wetherby Asset Mngmt owns 6,067 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,820 shares. Farmers Bankshares has invested 1.04% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Fca Corporation Tx reported 3,000 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Destination Wealth Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Waddell And Reed Fincl has 0.23% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Btr Capital Management invested in 0.07% or 1,876 shares. Moreover, Department Mb Fin Bancorporation N A has 0.01% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Ledyard Bancorporation has invested 0.06% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Metropolitan Life Com Ny invested 0.02% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Logan Capital Mgmt Inc invested in 0.15% or 12,970 shares.