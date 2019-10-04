Baxter Bros Has Lifted Home Depot (HD) Stake by $1.26 Million; Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Cut Baidu Com Ads (BIDU) Stake by $1.47 Billion; Market Value Declined

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc decreased its stake in Baidu Com Ads (BIDU) by 1.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc sold 12,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 751,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.23B, down from 764,343 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Baidu Com Ads for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $104.45. About 1.02M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 02/04/2018 – CHONGQING SOKON INDUSTRY 601127.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING AUTOPILOT; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s Star Hire Steps Down as President After Just 14 Months; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu No Longer Will Have Effective Control of Global DU Business; 16/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – ALSO ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN SHENZHEN COOCAA NETWORK TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED (COOCAA), A SUBSIDIARY OF SKYWORTH; 16/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Proposed Debt Offering; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU PROMOTES HAIFENG WANG TO SVP; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU 1Q ADJ. PROFIT PER ADS $2.60, EST. $1.67; 18/03/2018 – Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4bn US IPO

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 44.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 6,105 shares as the company's stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 19,817 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.12 million, up from 13,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $228.21. About 1.60M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Middleton & Communication Inc Ma has 1.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cipher Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% or 1,474 shares. Boyar Asset Mngmt owns 35,327 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank owns 690,091 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Virtu Lc stated it has 13,851 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 27,275 are held by B Riley Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Lourd Cap Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 3,517 shares. North Point Port Managers Corp Oh reported 3.07% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Cubic Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.39% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 6,265 shares. Selway Asset has 3.08% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Thomasville Bancshares holds 9,159 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 5,413 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 747,580 shares. S&Co reported 19,500 shares. 474,660 are held by First Lp.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05M and $437.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,725 shares to 14,928 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway by 1 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8 shares, and cut its stake in Intuit Inc (NASDAQ:INTU).

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $408.02M for 21.94 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 168,704 shares to 2.40 million shares, valued at $108.19B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sleep Number Corp by 409 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp A (NASDAQ:SATS).