Baxter Bros Has Increased Its American Express (AXP) Stake by $1.05 Million as Stock Rose; Edmp Raised Its Holding in Target (TGT) by $1.03 Million as Share Value Rose

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 131.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 8,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 15,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.86M, up from 6,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 2.61M shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S.SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.7 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.4 PCT AT JAN END; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – FITBIT INC – FITBIT PAY ADDS CHASE TO EXISTING BANK AND CARD ISSUERS AMERICAN EXPRESS, BANK OF AMERICA, CAPITAL ONE, U.S. BANK AND WELLS FARGO IN U.S; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Provision for Losses $775M; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Richard Petrino Appointed Corporate Controller, Principal Accounting Officer, Effective Immediatel; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO AXP.N : CITIGROUP STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $110; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END

Edmp Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 229.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edmp Inc bought 12,003 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 17,228 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.49 million, up from 5,225 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edmp Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $106.8. About 3.83M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area; 17/05/2018 – Kroger inks Ocado grocery delivery deal to battle Amazon threat; 15/05/2018 – Target Cuts Next-Day Delivery Fee as Amazon Rivalry Heats Up; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 23/05/2018 – Target Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 06/03/2018 – Target: Retailer Expands Delivery Service Options for Guests, Invests in Team Member Wages; 15/05/2018 – IFROGZ Expands Wireless Audio Family by Introducing the Cocoon Earbud Charging Case; 23/05/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 02/04/2018 – Target has made little apparent advancements in the grocery aisles and in beefing up its digital operations of late

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated stated it has 500 shares. Smithfield Tru Co owns 15,346 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has 858,038 shares for 1.03% of their portfolio. Compton Cap Mngmt Ri has invested 0.34% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Panagora Asset accumulated 565,226 shares. Pacifica Cap Limited Liability accumulated 18,438 shares. Cobblestone Advsrs Limited Liability Co Ny reported 92,824 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Limited Co accumulated 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mutual Of America Cap Limited Liability holds 0.16% or 91,484 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Fincl reported 0.05% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Finemark Savings Bank & Tru invested 0.07% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 27,472 shares. Pennsylvania-based Wheatland Advsr has invested 0.48% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Evermay Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Amarillo National Bank & Trust accumulated 8,494 shares.

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $437.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 14,725 shares to 14,928 shares, valued at $816,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 30,620 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,577 shares, and cut its stake in At&T.

