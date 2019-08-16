Baxter Bros Has Decreased Sysco (SYY) Position; Shorts at Neos Therapeutics (NEOS) Raised By 75.56%

Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS) had an increase of 75.56% in short interest. NEOS’s SI was 3.48M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 75.56% from 1.98 million shares previously. With 465,300 avg volume, 8 days are for Neos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NEOS)’s short sellers to cover NEOS’s short positions. The stock increased 3.53% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 190,456 shares traded. Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) has declined 77.30% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.30% the S&P500. Some Historical NEOS News: 09/03/2018 Neos Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 49c; 21/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 50c; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-All 14 grounded A320 Neos of India’s lndiGo, GoAir back in operation – PTI in Economic Times; 15/05/2018 – Neos Therapeutics Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 20/03/2018 – Hindu Bus Line: Two Airbus A320 Neos back in IndiGo fleet; 05/04/2018 – JETBLUE ORDERS COMBINED 183 ENGINES, SPARES FOR AIRBUS NEOS; 14/03/2018 – Richland Source: Neos’ Wesner teaches dance class at Ashland High School; 22/04/2018 – DJ Neos Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEOS)

Baxter Bros Inc decreased Sysco (SYY) stake by 15.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baxter Bros Inc sold 9,004 shares as Sysco (SYY)’s stock declined 2.00%. The Baxter Bros Inc holds 51,002 shares with $3.41 million value, down from 60,006 last quarter. Sysco now has $37.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 2.49 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 08/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Sysco Corp. Prpsd Sr Unscd Nts ‘BBB+’; 16/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO, KENT FROZEN FOODS DEAL TO PHASE 2; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 27/03/2018 – CMA NOT TO REFER SYSCO PURCHASE OF KENT FROZEN FOODS TO PHASEII; 11/04/2018 – Sysco Teamsters Ratify Two First Contracts, Expand Bargaining Power In Florida; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN

Neos Therapeutics, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder using its drug delivery technologies. The company has market cap of $87.51 million. The Company’s product candidates are extended-release (XR) medications in orally disintegrating tablets or liquid suspension dosage forms. It currently has negative earnings. The firm makes and markets generic Tussionex, a hydrocodone polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex XR liquid suspension product indicated for the relief of cough and upper respiratory symptoms associated with allergies or colds in adults and children of six years of age and older.

Among 2 analysts covering Neos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NEOS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Neos Therapeutics has $20 highest and $300 lowest target. $11.50’s average target is 553.41% above currents $1.76 stock price. Neos Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, August 12 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Neos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEOS) rating on Thursday, March 14. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $20 target.

