Baxter Bros Has Decreased Its Ecolab (ECL) Position; Big Lots (BIG) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Baxter Bros Inc decreased Ecolab Inc (ECL) stake by 20% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baxter Bros Inc sold 2,000 shares as Ecolab Inc (ECL)’s stock rose 10.58%. The Baxter Bros Inc holds 8,000 shares with $1.41 million value, down from 10,000 last quarter. Ecolab Inc now has $57.83 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.50% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $200.62. About 1.55 million shares traded or 35.20% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 30, 2018; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ITALMATCH CHEMICALS Group acquires the Chinese Jiayou Chemical, active in the antiscalant phosphonate component business, from Ecolab Inc; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 07/03/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for June 5, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Ecolab’s New SMARTPOWER™ Program Provides Maximum Warewashing Efficiency for Restaurant Operators; 24/05/2018 – Ecolab Establishes Food Safety Advisory Bd

Big Lots Inc (BIG) investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.13, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 100 active investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 108 reduced and sold positions in Big Lots Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 41.24 million shares, down from 41.86 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Big Lots Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 39 Reduced: 69 Increased: 57 New Position: 43.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $171,050 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $171,050 was made by MacLennan David on Wednesday, March 6.

Among 12 analysts covering Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ecolab Inc had 19 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was downgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $172 target. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Wednesday, May 1. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. Credit Suisse maintained Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Credit Suisse has “Hold” rating and $154 target. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Boenning & Scattergood. The stock of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Nomura. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $186 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. UBS downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 18 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 11 report.

Analysts await Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) to report earnings on August, 30. They expect $0.40 earnings per share, down 32.20% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.59 per share. BIG’s profit will be $15.60M for 15.86 P/E if the $0.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Big Lots, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -56.52% negative EPS growth.

