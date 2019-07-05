Baxter Bros Has Cut Its Holding in Sysco (SYY) as Share Value Rose; Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) Stake by $1.01 Million; Stock Value Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 5.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 144,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 38.45% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.56M, down from 2.61M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.45 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.97. About 64,690 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 82.00% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 05/04/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – DISPOSAL AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 3.4% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/05/2018 – Perceptive Advisors Buys New 2.3% Position in Adamas Pharma; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Announces Final Results From Phase 3 Study of GOCOVRI in Parkinson’s Disease Patients With Dyskinesia; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Adamas Pharma; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC -; 19/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 21/04/2018 – DJ Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADMS)

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Sysco (SYY) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 9,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,002 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.41M, down from 60,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Sysco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $71.86. About 728,255 shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 17.49% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.06% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 15/05/2018 – Five Distinguished Women to Discuss Challenges Women Face in Gaming World at East Coast Gaming Congress, June 13-14 in Atlantic; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 22/03/2018 – Sysco Corporation Announces Early Tender Results and Upsizing of Its Pending Cash Tender Offer to Purchase Certain Outstanding; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 07/05/2018 – Sysco: On Target to Deliver on Current Three-Year Plan; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 117,600 shares to 246,900 shares, valued at $12.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aratana Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PETX) by 3.18 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Heron Therapeutics Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Analysts await Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-0.97 earnings per share, up 23.02% or $0.29 from last year’s $-1.26 per share. After $-1.08 actual earnings per share reported by Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.19% EPS growth.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on August, 12. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. SYY’s profit will be $547.42 million for 16.79 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.44% EPS growth.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $5.28 million activity. Another trade for 60,156 shares valued at $3.81M was sold by Libby Russell T..

