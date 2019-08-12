Baxter Bros Has Cut Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $332,149; Stock Rose; As Varian Med Sys (VAR) Stock Declined, Sfe Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Holding

Sfe Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 16.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel sold 4,747 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 24,302 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.44M, down from 29,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $111.37. About 940,637 shares traded or 66.14% up from the average. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 4.24% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS SAYS ENTERED INTO A REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN 2Q REV. $730.0M, EST. $688.4M; 25/04/2018 – Varian to Equip New Karolinska Solna Hospital in Sweden with TrueBeam Radiotherapy Systems and Software; 04/05/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL – NOTES THAT DIRECTORS OF SIRTEX CONTINUE TO UNANIMOUSLY SUPPORT AND RECOMMEND VARIAN SCHEME; 09/04/2018 – Varian Launches Velocity 4.0 Cancer Imaging Software with Selective Internal Radiation Therapy Dosimetry Analysis; 07/05/2018 – VARIAN BUYS TAIWAN DISTRIBUTOR; 08/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (VAR) Investors; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the Instituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Rad; 04/05/2018 – Varian: Sirtex to Seek Adjournment of Planned May 7 Shareholder Meeting to Approve Varian’s Proposed Plan

Baxter Bros Inc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 38,975 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.46 million, down from 40,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $217.63. About 585,714 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 26/04/2018 – V-WAVE LTD – CO’S EXISTING INVESTORS, JOHNSON & JOHNSON INNOVATION (JJDC INC.) ,EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES ALSO PARTICIPATED IN FUNDING ROUND

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 44.23 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20 million and $221.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 22,644 shares to 36,116 shares, valued at $3.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2,591 shares, and has risen its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY).

Analysts await Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.25 earnings per share, up 7.76% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.16 per share. VAR’s profit will be $113.82 million for 22.27 P/E if the $1.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Varian Medical Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.30% negative EPS growth.