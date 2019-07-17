Baxter Bros Decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holding By $332,149; York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Boosted Centene Del (CNC) Position

Baxter Bros Inc decreased Edwards Lifesciences (EW) stake by 4.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baxter Bros Inc sold 1,739 shares as Edwards Lifesciences (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Baxter Bros Inc holds 38,975 shares with $7.46M value, down from 40,714 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences now has $38.97B valuation. The stock decreased 1.76% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $187.53. About 678,914 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 22/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence Confirms Clinical Trial Outcomes For Patients Treated With Edwards SAPIEN 3 Valve; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 131.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc acquired 406,413 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock declined 14.54%. The York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc holds 716,442 shares with $38.04 million value, up from 310,029 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $22.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $53.74. About 2.69 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 03/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 30/05/2018 – Centene at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 08/03/2018 – FTC: 20180826: Centene Corporation; CMG Holding Company, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE SAYS EXPECTS ONE OF UNDERTAKINGS TO INCLUDE A $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CO TO STATE OF NEW YORK TO BE PAID OVER A 5-YR PERIOD – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41M for 35.25 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 23 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. Barclays Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Barclays Capital has “Sell” rating and $150 target. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, January 18. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. Wells Fargo maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Monday, March 18. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $210 target.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc decreased Altaba Inc stake by 425,735 shares to 3.60 million valued at $266.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Nextdecade Corp stake by 618,338 shares and now owns 57.87 million shares. Cigna Corp New was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Centene Corp had 15 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, February 26. The stock of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 10 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) rating on Wednesday, April 24. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $7500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Barclays Capital.