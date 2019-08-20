Baxter Bros Boosted Its Boeing (BA) Stake; Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company Has Upped Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Stake by $4.87 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 42.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company bought 82,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 278,930 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.49 million, up from 196,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $56.44. About 5.01M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 24/04/2018 – Wearable Electronics Drive Verizon Subscriber Sign-Ups; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS INCLUDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF ABOUT $249 MLN RELATED TO EARLY DEBT EXTINGUISHMENT; 20/04/2018 – VZ: DIFFERENCE OF OPINION ON DEVELOPMENT OF E-SIM STANDARDS; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 14/05/2018 – VERIZON CTO: 5G `MILLIMETER’ BAND PHONES COMING SOON; 14/05/2018 – COOLPAD IN TALKS TO SELL PHONES THROUGH VERIZON, SPRINT, AT&T; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 05/05/2018 – Model Citizen App: Verizon Wins Bidding War for Straight Path CommunicationsVerizon Communications to pay more than $3.1 billi; 16/05/2018 – U.S. SENATE VOTES 52-47 TO RETAIN THE 2015 NET NEUTRALITY RULES, SENDING MEASURE TO THE U.S. HOUSE; 23/05/2018 – RYOT Studio Unveils Two New Global Content Programs for Brands

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $332.5. About 1.40M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/04/2018 – AIRBUS A320NEO-PLUS WOULD HAVE ENTERED SERVICE IN 2022, TWO YEARS BEFORE POTENTIAL NEW BOEING MID-MARKET JET; 11/04/2018 – BOEING – BAPAS WILL ALSO PROVIDE MATERIALS DEMAND PLANNING AND SPARES SUPPORT FOR AIRLINES; 10/04/2018 – 24/7 Wall St: Boeing Announces Order for 50 737s; Airbus Shuts Down Revamp of A320; 04/04/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN CHARLES BICKERS COMMENTED VIA EMAIL; 01/05/2018 – Boeing to buy aerospace parts maker KLX for about $3.2 billion in cash; 22/05/2018 – AIRBUS AND THE EUROPEAN MEMBER STATES FRANCE, GERMANY, SPAIN AND THE UK HAVE AGREED ON SOME AMENDMENTS TO A380 AND A350XWB REIMBURSABLE LAUNCH INVESTMENT (RLI) LOANS; 12/03/2018 – Boeing, Caterpillar and United Technologies fell more than 2 percent; 10/04/2018 – Edge Malaysia: Malaysia Airlines launches widebody tender process, could oust Boeing 787 deal –; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS MAKING STEADY PROGRESS CLOSING OUT TECHNICAL RISKS ON THE PATH TO FINAL CERTIFICATION AND TO DELIVERING THE FIRST 18 TANKERS THIS YEAR – CONF CALL

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Goldman Sachs Has 5 Dividend Growth Stocks for Nervous Investors – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon +1.3% on strong postpaid adds – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Goldman Sachs Says Buy These Service Provider Stocks for Ongoing Trade War – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Why Jefferies US Dividend Watch Stocks May Be the Best 2019 Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 19, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Sprint and T-Mobile Merger Comes Closer to Decision – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. At National Bank has 25,383 shares. Moreover, Bank Of The West has 0.52% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 75,270 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 9,288 shares in its portfolio. Albion Fin Group Inc Ut holds 0.69% or 86,038 shares. Banque Pictet Cie invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Ci Invests Inc has invested 1.95% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Leavell Investment Management Inc has 0.38% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 56,797 shares. Hudock Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Spectrum Asset Management (Nb Ca) reported 0.92% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Strategic Wealth Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.66% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Washington Capital Mngmt holds 2.21% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 32,946 shares. Consulate reported 8,810 shares stake. Bartlett And Ltd Llc accumulated 891,522 shares or 2.02% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Lp reported 1.03% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance Company, which manages about $779.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,200 shares to 1,189 shares, valued at $678,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 0.5% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 332,615 shares. Private Wealth Advsr owns 1,565 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtn Ltd has 0.42% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 27,700 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 142,000 shares. S&T Bankshares Pa invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Sunbelt Securities reported 0.38% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Livingston Gru Asset Mngmt (Operating As Southport Cap Management) accumulated 1,385 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc holds 8,783 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Karp Cap Management Corp invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Massachusetts Svcs Ma accumulated 987,507 shares. Ftb Advisors owns 18,004 shares for 0.55% of their portfolio. Ally Finance Inc holds 10,000 shares. Montag A & Assoc, a Georgia-based fund reported 22,482 shares.