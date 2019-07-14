Baxter Bros Boosted Its Boeing (BA) Stake by $2.97 Million; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Stock Value Rose, Encompass Capital Advisors Raised Its Position by $2.73 Million

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc bought 60,768 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.26M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.34M, up from 1.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.71B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 9.01M shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/05/2018 – Mitsui expects investment decision on Mozambique LNG project in FY2018/19; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO SEES FY SALES VOLUME 240 TO 250 MMBOE, SAW 238 TO 248; 18/05/2018 – ANADARKO’S ADVISER SOCIETE GENERALE HAS RECEIVED INTEREST FOR $12 BLN IN COVER AND DIRECT LENDING FROM EXPORT CREDIT AGENCIES; 29/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum CDS Widens 9 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA DEFINING BLOCKS FOR OFFSHORE AUCTION TO BE LAUNCHED IN JULY, OFFERS EXPECTED IN LATE NOV -ENERGY MINISTER ARANGUREN; 21/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – Daily Post Nigeria: BREAKING: Oshiomhole declares to contest for National Chairman of APC; 27/03/2018 – ANADARKO PETROLEUM CORP APC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $75; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION; 02/05/2018 – ANADARKO ‘MOTIVATED’ TO ADD MORE BUYBACKS IF CASH FLOWS PERSIST

Baxter Bros Inc increased its stake in Boeing (BA) by 22.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baxter Bros Inc bought 7,794 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,553 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23M, up from 34,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baxter Bros Inc who had been investing in Boeing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $6.33 during the last trading session, reaching $365.33. About 3.52M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 26/04/2018 – BOEING – SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR PARTS DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH GE AVIATION TO SUPPORT T700 ENGINE; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 07/04/2018 – Boeing wins $12 billion contract to supply jets for American Airlines, beating Airbus; 25/04/2018 – Boeing’s Gain Leads Dow as Forecast Boost Eases Trade-War Alarms; 05/03/2018 – BOEING HAS A FEW 777 DELIVERY SLOTS OPEN FOR 2019; 05/03/2018 – BOEING EXEC SAYS INCREASE IN CARGO DEMAND WILL HELP FILL 777 PRODUCTION BRIDGE TO NEXT-GENERATION 777X; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Orders at 78 in April, Down From March (Table); 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 09/05/2018 – BOEING: AEROSPACE CREATES BIGGEST US TRADE SURPLUS OF SECTORS

Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) by 1.45M shares to 1.95 million shares, valued at $25.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apergy Corp by 223,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 402,959 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG).

Baxter Bros Inc, which manages about $372.05 million and $428.07M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,000 shares to 8,000 shares, valued at $1.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arris Int’l Ltd F by 26,505 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 96,284 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW).

