Baxter (BAX) Shareholder Bb&T Has Trimmed Holding by $1.16 Million; Somerville Kurt F Trimmed Its Holding in General Mills (GIS) by $364,395 as Valuation Rose

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Baxter (BAX) by 20.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 14,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.29% . The institutional investor held 56,061 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.56 million, down from 70,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Baxter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $87.95. About 3.00M shares traded or 34.04% up from the average. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 10/04/2018 – Transdermal Drug Delivery Billion Dollar Market Rising Expectations in Resurgent Biotech Sector; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC BAX.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $2.49 TO $2.62; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.85 TO $2.93, EST. $2.78; 12/03/2018 FDA: Baxter Healthcare Corporation- Baxter SIGMA Spectrum Infusion Pump with Master Drug Library (Version 6) (GTIN; 08/05/2018 – Baxter International Raises Quarterly Dividend to 19c From 16c; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 21/05/2018 – Baxter International Sees 2020 Adjusted Operating Margin 20%-21%; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International Raises FY18 Sales Grwoth Outlook to 7% to 8; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co

Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in General Mills (GIS) by 17.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 7,145 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 34,321 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 41,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in General Mills for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.24 million shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ General Mills Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GIS); 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 21/03/2018 – General Mills: Rising Supply-Chain Costs Weigh on Profit; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 21/03/2018 – General Mills 3Q Net $941.4M; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Fy Organic Sales in Line With Last Year; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Increasingly Tight Control of All Expenditures in the Balance of Fiscal 2018; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F

More notable recent Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bill Nygren Trims General Electric, Baxter International Positions – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Baxter International Inc.’s (NYSE:BAX) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Baxter to commercialize metabolic monitoring device – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy for Healthy Dividends – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Biotech Brief: Global Cellulite Treatment Market Revenues Expanding at Impressive Rate – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Analysts await Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 5.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.8 per share. BAX’s profit will be $426.07 million for 26.18 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Baxter International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.62% negative EPS growth.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 14,471 shares to 71,542 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr (TWOK) by 19,725 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares (FLOT).

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $504.27M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,472 shares to 2,378 shares, valued at $4.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,615 shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC).

