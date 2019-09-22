Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) and Bio-Path Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) compete against each other in the Drug Delivery sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bausch Health Companies Inc. 24 0.95 N/A -4.61 0.00 Bio-Path Holdings Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -12.03 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Bio-Path Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bausch Health Companies Inc. 0.00% -53.8% -4.9% Bio-Path Holdings Inc. 0.00% -112.5% -98.1%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.75 shows that Bausch Health Companies Inc. is 25.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. has a 3.18 beta which is 218.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bausch Health Companies Inc. is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 1.1. Meanwhile, Bio-Path Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.7 while its Quick Ratio is 18.7. Bio-Path Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Bio-Path Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bausch Health Companies Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Bio-Path Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 63.30% and an $37.33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Bausch Health Companies Inc. and Bio-Path Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 66.8% and 34% respectively. About 2.3% of Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.62% of Bio-Path Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bausch Health Companies Inc. 0.76% -4.35% 5.22% -0.79% 10.41% 29.78% Bio-Path Holdings Inc. 0.29% 0.37% -17.96% 576.24% -50.86% 290.29%

For the past year Bausch Health Companies Inc. has weaker performance than Bio-Path Holdings Inc.

Summary

Bausch Health Companies Inc. beats Bio-Path Holdings Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal. The company also develops and markets products that treat gastrointestinal and hepatologic conditions comprising hepatic encephalopathy, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, opioid-induced constipation, ulcerative colitis, and others. In addition, it offers eye health products, such as contact lens; products that treat various eye conditions, including glaucoma, eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and retinal diseases; and intraocular lenses and delivery systems, phacoemulsification equipment, and other surgical instruments and devices for the treatment of cataracts, and vitreous and retinal eye conditions. Further, the company provides products in the therapeutic areas of epilepsy, migraines, depression, chronic pain, and rare diseases such, as huntington's disease; and oral health products for adult periodontitis and mouth dryness, as well as teeth-whitening. Additionally, it offers eye drops; skin care products, including moisturizers; and eye vitamins and mineral supplements, as well as neurology products. The company was formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and changed its name to Bausch Health Companies Inc. in July 2018. Bausch Health Companies Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused antisense drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction. Its lead drug candidate is prexigebersen, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic myelogenous leukemia; and in preclinical studies for solid tumors, including breast cancer and ovarian cancer. The company is also developing Liposomal Bcl2, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of lymphoma. It has license agreement with The University of Texas relating to the delivery technology platform for antisense nucleic acids, including two single nucleic acid drug products. Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Bellaire, Texas.