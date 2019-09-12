Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Reaches $23.42 After 5.00% Up Move; Lithia Motors (LAD) Has 1.49 Sentiment

Lithia Motors Inc (LAD) investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 119 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 80 cut down and sold holdings in Lithia Motors Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 24.05 million shares, up from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Lithia Motors Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 2 to 3 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 66 Increased: 64 New Position: 55.

The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 1.41% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $23.42. About 584,480 shares traded. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has risen 10.41% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500.The move comes after 6 months positive chart setup for the $8.49B company. It was reported on Sep, 12 by Barchart.com. We have $24.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BHC worth $424.65M more.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, makes, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company has market cap of $8.49 billion. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and markets products that treat gastrointestinal and hepatologic conditions comprising hepatic encephalopathy, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, opioid-induced constipation, ulcerative colitis, and others.

Among 4 analysts covering Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bausch Health Companies has $5400 highest and $18 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 38.77% above currents $23.42 stock price. Bausch Health Companies had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has “Underperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 7. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, August 15 by TD Securities.

Analysts await Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BHC’s profit will be $395.28 million for 5.37 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Bausch Health Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.83% EPS growth.

Abrams Capital Management L.P. holds 7.42% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. for 2.30 million shares. Park West Asset Management Llc owns 645,421 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cardinal Capital Management Llc Ct has 3% invested in the company for 772,278 shares. The California-based Tensile Capital Management Llc has invested 2.47% in the stock. Rk Capital Management Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 56,562 shares.

Lithia Motors, Inc. operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.02 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It has a 11.58 P/E ratio. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $71.23 million for 10.60 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $133.17. About 33,173 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT