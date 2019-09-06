Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Reaches $22.18 After 5.00% Up Move; Jackson Square Partners Has Raised Its Dollar Tree Com Stk (DLTR) Holding

Jackson Square Partners Llc increased Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (DLTR) stake by 55.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Jackson Square Partners Llc acquired 2.37 million shares as Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk (DLTR)’s stock declined 7.20%. The Jackson Square Partners Llc holds 6.60M shares with $693.25 million value, up from 4.23 million last quarter. Dollar Tree Inc Com Stk now has $25.76B valuation. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.87. About 557,846 shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 17/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. to Host First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS BOARD AMENDED CO’S BYLAWS TO INCREASE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO 13 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree, Inc. Earnings Call Telephone Number Correction; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 Sales $22.7B-$23.12B; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SAYS ON APRIL 19 CO ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH JPMORGAN CHASE BANK PROVIDING FOR $2,032 MLN IN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree: Total Benefit From Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in 4Q Was $583.7M

The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.12% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $22.18. About 771,364 shares traded. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has risen 10.41% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500.The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $7.81B company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $23.29 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BHC worth $390.60M more.

More notable recent Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bull Signal Flashing for BHC Stock After Analyst Upgrade – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Why Bausch Health Looks Oversold – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Satsuma Pharmaceuticals readies IPO – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Bausch Health Results: Improvement, But Nobody Cares – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Bausch Health Companies has $5400 highest and $18 lowest target. $32.50’s average target is 46.53% above currents $22.18 stock price. Bausch Health Companies had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, August 15, the company rating was upgraded by TD Securities. On Wednesday, March 20 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 7 by H.C. Wainwright.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, makes, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company has market cap of $7.81 billion. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and markets products that treat gastrointestinal and hepatologic conditions comprising hepatic encephalopathy, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, opioid-induced constipation, ulcerative colitis, and others.

Analysts await Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.09 EPS, down 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. BHC’s profit will be $383.91 million for 5.09 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Bausch Health Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold DLTR shares while 189 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 217.41 million shares or 0.37% more from 216.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Markel Corp accumulated 123,000 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The stated it has 226,266 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Blair William Il accumulated 14,561 shares. Madison Investment Holdings Incorporated reported 1.17M shares or 2.26% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 310,520 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 187,776 shares. King Luther Capital Corp reported 278,479 shares. 1St Source National Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 2,946 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 111,171 shares. Parsons Capital Mngmt Ri owns 0.15% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 13,199 shares. Leuthold Gp Ltd Liability Company reported 1% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Moreover, D E Shaw And has 0.33% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Company reported 96,132 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Dollar Tree has $122 highest and $9200 lowest target. $108.17’s average target is -0.64% below currents $108.87 stock price. Dollar Tree had 22 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, March 7. The rating was upgraded by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, March 20 to “Outperform”. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Thursday, March 7. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $113 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, August 30 by Credit Suisse. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 7 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital given on Monday, April 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 7 by Bank of America.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $99,980 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $99,980 was bought by Lewis Lemuel E.