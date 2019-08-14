Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Reaches $21.13 After 3.00% Down Move; Last Week Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) Analysts

Among 7 analysts covering Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Zynga had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 2 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, August 1 by Wedbush. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, May 30 by Stephens. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Monday, April 29 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, August 1 by Bank of America. Robert W. Baird upgraded Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) rating on Thursday, May 2. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $800 target. See Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) latest ratings:

The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.88% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $21.13. About 3.29M shares traded. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has risen 10.41% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $7.45B company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $20.50 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:BHC worth $223.62 million less.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, makes, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company has market cap of $7.45 billion. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and markets products that treat gastrointestinal and hepatologic conditions comprising hepatic encephalopathy, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, opioid-induced constipation, ulcerative colitis, and others.

Among 3 analysts covering Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Bausch Health Companies had 4 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy” on Wednesday, August 7. The stock of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 20.

The stock decreased 3.89% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 25.83M shares traded or 37.94% up from the average. Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) has risen 66.15% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ZNGA News: 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS FOR GAAP PURPOSES, CO DOES NOT EXPECT ANY SIGNIFICANT REV IMPACT FROM GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga announced a new share-class structure that would voluntarily reduce the voting power of co-founder Mark Pincus; 30/05/2018 – Zynga Had Seen 2Q EPS 0 Cents; 19/04/2018 – DJ Zynga Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZNGA); 30/05/2018 – Zynga Buys Privately-Held Gram Games for $250 Million; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA SAYS ACQUIRED PRIVATELY-HELD MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES; 02/05/2018 – Zynga Moves To Single-Class Share Structure; 30/05/2018 – ZYNGA BUYS LEADING GLOBAL MOBILE GAME DEVELOPER GRAM GAMES;; 02/05/2018 – Zynga 1Q EPS 1c

