Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) EPS Estimated At $1.07; Idacorp (IDA)’s Sentiment Is 1.2

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report $1.07 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 15.05% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. BHC’s profit would be $376.04M giving it 5.60 P/E if the $1.07 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s analysts see 3.88% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.76% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $23.97. About 2.78 million shares traded. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has risen 10.41% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.41% the S&P500.

Idacorp Inc (IDA) investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.06, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 127 institutional investors opened new and increased stock positions, while 106 decreased and sold their equity positions in Idacorp Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 37.78 million shares, down from 39.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Idacorp Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 89 Increased: 89 New Position: 38.

The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $102.06. About 327,177 shares traded. IDACORP, Inc. (IDA) has risen 9.35% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IDA News: 19/04/2018 – IDACORP, Inc. Declares Dividend; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.10 TO $4.25; 03/05/2018 – Idacorp Backs 2018 View of EPS $4.10-EPS $4.25; 29/05/2018 – Idacorp Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – IDACORP INC IDA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.21 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 DJ IDACORP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDA); 03/05/2018 – Idacorp 1Q EPS 72c

Mesirow Financial Investment Management holds 2.41% of its portfolio in IDACORP, Inc. for 156,914 shares. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi owns 89,692 shares or 2.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tributary Capital Management Llc has 2.04% invested in the company for 282,161 shares. The Massachusetts-based Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Palisade Capital Management Llc Nj, a New Jersey-based fund reported 412,187 shares.

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. It operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, as well as 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and owns interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. It has a 22.14 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided electric service to approximately 535,000 general business customers; and had a network of approximately 4,861 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines, 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants, 24 transmission substations, 10 switching stations, 223 energized distribution substations, and approximately 27,263 pole-miles of distribution lines.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, makes, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company has market cap of $8.42 billion. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and markets products that treat gastrointestinal and hepatologic conditions comprising hepatic encephalopathy, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, opioid-induced constipation, ulcerative colitis, and others.

Among 2 analysts covering Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bausch Health Companies had 3 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America.