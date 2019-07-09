Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) Analysts See $1.06 EPS; Gates Capital Management Has Cut Its Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) Stake

Gates Capital Management Inc decreased Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA) stake by 20.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gates Capital Management Inc sold 298,131 shares as Grace W R & Co Del New (GRA)’s stock declined 2.57%. The Gates Capital Management Inc holds 1.16M shares with $90.16M value, down from 1.45M last quarter. Grace W R & Co Del New now has $5.22B valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $77.97. About 421,195 shares traded or 10.55% up from the average. W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) has risen 1.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical GRA News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DOESN’T COMMENT ON RUMORS IN THE MARKETPLACE; 03/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO – THE NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITIES HAS 7-YR TERM LOAN FACILITY OF $950 MLN & 5-YR $400 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 25/04/2018 – W. R. GRACE & CO GRA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.77, REV VIEW $1.87 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace Had Seen 2018 Adhusted EPS $3.72-$3.82; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Mosaic, Exits WR Grace; 09/05/2018 – WR Grace: Shlomo Yanai Elected as an Independent Director; 07/05/2018 – 40 NORTH MANAGEMENT LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In WR Grace; 07/05/2018 – 40 North Reports 9.9% Stake in W.R. Grace & Co. — Filing; 25/04/2018 – WR Grace 1Q Net $43.4M; 07/05/2018 – DAVID WINTER REPORTS 9.9 PCT STAKE IN W. R. GRACE & CO, AS OF APRIL 25, 2018 – SEC FILING

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) to report $1.06 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 13.98% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. BHC’s profit would be $373.92M giving it 5.87 P/E if the $1.06 EPS is correct. After having $1.03 EPS previously, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s analysts see 2.91% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $24.89. About 3.24M shares traded. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has risen 21.48% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.05% the S&P500.

Analysts await W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 6.54% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.07 per share. GRA’s profit will be $76.28M for 17.10 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual earnings per share reported by W. R. Grace & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold GRA shares while 71 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 56.65 million shares or 2.24% less from 57.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 4,720 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 3,834 were accumulated by Prudential Public Ltd Company. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.04% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% or 1.03 million shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management reported 15,388 shares. Gideon Advsr accumulated 5,963 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd reported 873,857 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 56,050 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Temasek (Private) invested in 2.19M shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) for 3,763 shares. Pinnacle Assocs accumulated 7,402 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,008 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0% in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 111,872 shares. Echo Street Cap Mgmt Lc holds 2.79% or 1.82M shares.

Gates Capital Management Inc increased Altra Indl Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) stake by 911,173 shares to 4.66 million valued at $144.67 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Seritage Growth Pptys stake by 245,093 shares and now owns 1.42M shares. Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) was raised too.

Among 2 analysts covering Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Bausch Health Companies had 3 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained it with “Underperform” rating and $18 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. develops, makes, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company has market cap of $8.78 billion. It offers dermatology products that treat a range of conditions, including actinic keratosis, acne, atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, cold sores, athlete's foot, nail fungus, and other dermatoses, as well as provides aesthetic medical devices, which address various conditions, including facial wrinkles, acne, pigmentation conditions, body sculpting, skin tightening, and laser hair removal. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops and markets products that treat gastrointestinal and hepatologic conditions comprising hepatic encephalopathy, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, traveler's diarrhea, opioid-induced constipation, ulcerative colitis, and others.