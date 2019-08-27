Baupost Group Upped Its Holding in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by $5.40 Million as Market Value Declined; Polaris Industries Ord (PII) Stock Declined While Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company Has Lowered Stake by $2.25 Million

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company decreased its stake in Polaris Industries Ord (PII) by 34.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company sold 26,754 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 51,746 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37 million, down from 78,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company who had been investing in Polaris Industries Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $77.7. About 362,917 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 07/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of vehicle maker Polaris Industries; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Signs Collaboration Agreement with MD Anderson Cancer Center to Join its Immunotherapy Platform for Clinical Trials and; 30/05/2018 – Polaris Industries CEO calls new acquisition Boat Holdings ‘a great business’; 10/05/2018 – Polaris Slingshot Introduces “Club Slingshot” Owners Group; 02/04/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard; 21/05/2018 – PARSONS ACQUIRES POLARIS ALPHA; 04/04/2018 – Rubrik Launches Polaris, the Industry’s First SaaS Platform for Data Management Applications; 14/05/2018 – POLARIS TO PARTICIPATE IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL RIGHTS ISSUE; 24/05/2018 – Polaris Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 31; 02/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls RZR XP 1000 Recreational Off-Highway Vehicles (ROVs) Due to Fire Hazard

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.37 million, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $92.2. About 702,184 shares traded or 25.16% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, which manages about $158.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 20,000 shares to 32,000 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 3,148 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership invested in 0.05% or 229,020 shares. 17,745 are held by Benjamin F Edwards & Inc. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.01% or 11,910 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 87,329 shares. Orrstown Fincl Serv Inc reported 481 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated stated it has 230,373 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. S&T Bank & Trust Pa holds 74,921 shares or 1.42% of its portfolio. Callahan Advsr Lc has 10,101 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Prudential Finance invested in 33,874 shares or 0% of the stock. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 30,439 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Eastern Financial Bank reported 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 69,657 shares. 79,973 were accumulated by New York State Teachers Retirement System. Franklin Resources, a California-based fund reported 19,481 shares.

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 EPS, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79 million for 12.14 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual EPS reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eam Investors has 0.52% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Miles Cap owns 0.19% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,001 shares. Gp accumulated 28,561 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc, Illinois-based fund reported 37,141 shares. 76,000 were reported by Axa. Guggenheim Capital Llc holds 0% or 3,130 shares in its portfolio. Hound Partners Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5.86% or 1.26M shares. Utd Services Automobile Association has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 15,969 shares. Qvt LP accumulated 126,324 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Symphony Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 2,109 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 6,689 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Selz Limited Liability Company reported 50,000 shares.

