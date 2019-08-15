Baupost Group Upped By $30.81 Million Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has Upped Mastec (MTZ) Holding

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 701.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired 64,152 shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 0.84%. The Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 73,291 shares with $3.53 million value, up from 9,139 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $4.51 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.08. About 865,810 shares traded or 14.46% up from the average. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has risen 12.05% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC – REPURCHASES WOULD BE FUNDED FROM CASH ON HAND AND AVAILABILITY UNDER COMPANY’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC 1Q REV. $1.4B, EST. $1.24B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 EPS $3.53; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Rev $6.9B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Net $81M; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65

Baupost Group Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 19.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 390,000 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 2.40 million shares with $191.19M value, up from 2.01 million last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $17.91B valuation. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $85.97. About 1.09M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 26/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Foundation Creates Opioid Resource Grant Program; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Outsourcing Facility Remains Voluntarily Suspended While Company Completes Certain Remediation Measures; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: In Active Communication With FDA, Will Provide Update to Agency Upon Completion of Remediation Measures; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is 2.36% above currents $85.97 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform” on Wednesday, April 10. The rating was maintained by Argus Research on Monday, June 3 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 0.04% or 520,333 shares in its portfolio. Comml Bank Of America Corporation De stated it has 389,644 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robecosam Ag stated it has 3,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Asset Management One holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 37,794 shares. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 7,745 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Voloridge Inv Mgmt Llc owns 4,786 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 96,040 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Trust Lc has 6,912 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 4,237 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 39,737 shares. Argent Cap Lc invested in 74,675 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsr Inc reported 117,297 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc reported 0% stake. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 92,390 shares. Vanguard Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 5.92 million shares.