Baupost Group Upped Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position; Davidson D A & Company Has Raised Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Position

Baupost Group Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 19.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 390,000 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 2.40 million shares with $191.19 million value, up from 2.01 million last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $17.58B valuation. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $84.39. About 521,196 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 25/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 12; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 21/04/2018 – DJ AmerisourceBergen Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABC); 20/03/2018 – DRUG DISTRIBUTORS AMERISOURCEBERGEN, MCKESSON, CARDINAL PLUNGE; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Revenue Growth in 8%-11% Range; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY

Davidson D A & Company increased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 92.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Davidson D A & Company acquired 7,202 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Davidson D A & Company holds 15,000 shares with $718,000 value, up from 7,798 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $12.85 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $42.92. About 1.51M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject the Below-Market Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Hldrs Reject Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state attorneys general sue Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N CEO SAYS CO EXPECTS CORDIS UNIT WILL BE “ON A PATH TO PROFITABLE GROWTH” BY END OF FY ’19; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL TAX RATE WAS SEVEN PERCENTAGE PTS. ABOVE EXPECTATIONS; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health missed profit expectations on supply chain issues and higher costs related to its Cordis medical device unit; 09/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recommends Shareholders Reject TRC’s ‘mini-tender’ Offer — MarketWatch

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About The Future Of AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Smead Value Fund Buys 2 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Mallinckrodt and Endo International Shares Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Corp (ABC) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “15 Stocks To Watch For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is 4.28% above currents $84.39 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10. The stock has “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, June 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan accumulated 2,803 shares. Moreover, Seizert Cap Prtnrs Lc has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 22,158 shares. Pennsylvania Co holds 26,789 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Nomura Holding Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Allstate Corp invested in 0.03% or 20,085 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Com owns 45,349 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 15,898 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring invested in 0.16% or 332,564 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 35,282 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Paloma Prtn Management accumulated 22,682 shares. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 144,607 shares stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas invested 0.13% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Gradient Investments Lc has 360 shares. Cap Int Invsts has 795,500 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Bokf Na holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 6,609 shares.

Davidson D A & Company decreased Oaktree Cap Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) stake by 6,925 shares to 9,990 valued at $486,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) stake by 4,774 shares and now owns 54,820 shares. Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) was reduced too.