Baupost Group Raised Its Stake in Cbs New (CBS) by $281.76 Million as Stock Value Rose; Boeing Co Com (BA) Shareholder Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Has Decreased Position as Market Valuation Declined

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 235.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 5.99M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 8.54 million shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.00 million, up from 2.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $41.41. About 6.36 million shares traded or 127.71% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ CBS Corporation Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBS); 06/04/2018 – CBS CORP SAYS CEO LESLIE MOONVES FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $69.3 MLN VS $69.6 MLN IN FY 2016 – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – CBS-NIELSEN COLLABORATE TO ADVANCE DYNAMIC AD INSERTION; 23/05/2018 – DUTCH MARCH CONSUMER SPENDING +3.2 PCT Y/Y AFTER REVISED +2.8 PCT IN FEB – CBS; 17/05/2018 – CBS TO POSTPONE 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 23/05/2018 – CBS Directors Target Bylaw Changes Sought by Redstones (Correct); 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 17/05/2018 – CBS: Company Remains Committed to Protecting Best Interests of CBS Public Stockholders; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Initial Bid For Viacom At Price Below Market Value; 03/04/2018 – CBS Submits Bid for Viacom at Price Below Market Valuation

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co Com (BA) by 14.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc sold 1,986 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 12,113 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.62M, down from 14,099 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $200.33 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $356.01. About 11.34M shares traded or 156.85% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 11/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION SERVICES- TO LEASE 12 BOEING 737 MAX8S TO JET AIRWAYS INDIA WITH DELIVERIES COMMENCING FROM 12 JUNE 2018 AND CONTINUING INTO 2020; 25/04/2018 – The 4 major indexes ended the day with mixed results. The Dow snapped a 5-day losing streak as Boeing soared on strong earnings; 11/04/2018 – ZIMBABWE BUYS FOUR BOEING 777 AIRCRAFT FROM MALAYSIA AIRLINES; 16/04/2018 – BOMBARDIER CEO: BOEING TRADE CASE IMPACTED CONSUMER CONFIDENCE; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough trade stance as U.S. officials push negotiations; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – JAPAN WANTS NEW STEALTH AIRCRAFT TO USE JAPANESE ENGINES AND RADAR; 15/03/2018 – Markets Now: Dow Gains 240 Points and It’s Not Just Boeing — Barron’s Blog; 05/03/2018 – Boeing faces new petition for union at South Carolina plant

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Assets Inv Management Llc stated it has 12,200 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gargoyle Investment Advisor Ltd Com has 12,956 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 397 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & invested in 0% or 480 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has 1,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Covington Cap has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Huntington Bancshares has invested 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Aviva Public Ltd Com has invested 0.14% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Sei Invests owns 35,928 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Letko Brosseau & Assocs accumulated 1.78 million shares. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Co owns 28,551 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Andra Ap holds 150,000 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Kwmg Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Commonwealth National Bank & Trust Of has 0.04% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 94,512 shares.

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Llc, which manages about $218.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Portfolio Short Term Treasury Etf (SST) by 20,589 shares to 33,752 shares, valued at $1.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.