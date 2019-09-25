Baupost Group Raised Cbs New (CBS) Position by $71.44 Million; Ghost Tree Capital Has Decreased Its Holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) by $3.90 Million as Stock Value Rose

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 150,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.89% . The hedge fund held 750,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.05M, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.40% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $39.21. About 1.93M shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 65.97% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 23/04/2018 – PMDAlliance and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Survey Reveals Serious Quality-of-Life Impact of Non-Movement Symptoms of Parkinson’s; 12/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mud Season Closure of Acadia Carriage Roads; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Acadia Pharma; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Research and Development Expenses $39.3 Million; 09/04/2018 – Some lingering concerns about $ACAD ‘s Nuplazid are resurfacing this morning in CNN investigation. Could be real trouble. #FDA on thin ice too; 24/04/2018 – Lifshitz & Miller LLP Announces Investigation of Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc., Allegiant Travel Company, Camping World Holdings,; 08/05/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference May 15; 27/04/2018 – ACADIA PHARM: 2 DATA SETS CONFIRM NUPLAZID IS WELL-TOLERATED; 25/04/2018 – GM ADDS THIRD SHIFT AT SPRING HILL ASSEMBLY TO MEET DEMAND FOR GMC ACADIA AND CADILLAC XT5; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.46 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 10.00M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $499.00M, up from 8.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.24. About 3.44 million shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 16/05/2018 – DELAWARE JUDGE WON’T IMMEDIATELY RULE ON CBS LAWSUIT; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Shari Redstone weighs CBS-Viacom merger without Les Moonves; 16/05/2018 – Dealbook: Shari Redstone Seeks to Head Off CBS’s Power Play: DealBook Briefing; 10/05/2018 – CBS New York: JUST IN: The NYPD says two officers that handled the call have been placed on modified duty. Sources tell CBS2; 29/05/2018 – Shari Redstone Says CBS Director Gifford Once Grabbed Her Face; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS INC SAYS WILL AMEND CBS CORP CBS.N BYLAWS TO REQUIRE SUPERMAJORITY OF CBS BOARD DIRECTORS TO APPROVE DIVIDENDS OR CHANGES TO BYLAWS; 14/05/2018 – CBS and the CBS Special Committee File Lawsuit to Protect and Give Voting Power to Stockholders; 14/05/2018 – CBS, VIA: CBS, Viacom had agreed on price for deal before lawsuit; 09/04/2018 – Viacom asks for .68 ratio in counter to CBS bid; 09/04/2018 – Sooner or later, Stephen Colbert will get into SpongeBob’s SquarePants

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: Apple, CSX, Tapestry, Total, Viacom And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “CBS Corporation Chief Creative Officer David Nevins To Participate In The Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2019 Media, Communications & Entertainment Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Moore Kuehn, PLLC Announces Investigations of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS), Burford Capital Limited (OTC: BRFRF), and Textron, Inc. (NYSE: TXT) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBS-owned Channel 2 moves Ryan Baker from sports desk to morning news anchor – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 1.23M shares to 9.44M shares, valued at $167.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 5.00 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.29, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold CBS shares while 184 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 180.17 million shares or 8.04% less from 195.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Commonwealth Bancorp Of Aus has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag owns 2,464 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 14,679 are held by Davenport Lc. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Farmers & Merchants stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Charles Schwab Management holds 0% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 4,440 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Gp Inc has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 1,383 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0.04% in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) or 294,222 shares. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 1,753 shares. Gamco Invsts Et Al stated it has 0.56% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 807 shares. Comerica Fincl Bank reported 0.03% stake. Dnb Asset As holds 0% or 32,283 shares. Old Bankshares In owns 0.03% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 11,812 shares. Bokf Na owns 25,288 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.41 earnings per share, up 18.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $-0.5 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.47, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 20 investors sold ACAD shares while 57 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 134.28 million shares or 1.50% more from 132.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Jane Street Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability invested in 0.08% or 15,281 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The stated it has 66,024 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 41,500 were accumulated by Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Communication Ltd. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 57,617 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny holds 35,921 shares. 21,384 were reported by Aperio Grp Incorporated Ltd. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0.01% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Georgia-based Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd has invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0% in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 43,803 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 125,171 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 1.76M shares.

More notable recent ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Leerink likes Acadia Pharma in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Up Over 2%; Neurotrope Shares Plunge – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mostly Higher; Alcoa To Consolidate Sales, Procurement And Commercial Operations – Benzinga” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Acadia Pharmaceuticals a Good Biotech Stock to Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 40,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $25.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 150,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.45 million shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).