Baupost Group Position in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Decreased by $125.01 Million as Valuation Rose; Marathon Capital Management Has Lifted Nokia Spon Adr (NOK) Stake by $1.90 Million

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 549,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.47 million, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.68. About 81,591 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Establishes A Direct North American Commercial Presence To Market And Distribute Silhouette lnstaLift® In The United States; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/03/2018 – SINCLAIR PROMOTES JENNIFER RIEFFER TO GENERAL MANAGER IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY; 03/04/2018 – The real danger in Sinclair Broadcast’s ‘fake news’ scandal; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – FOX AGREED TO PROVIDE CO WITH OPTION TO PURCHASE TELEVISION STATIONS WPWR-TV, KTBC-TV; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Br; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc; 03/04/2018 – Dr. David Sinclair Joins Zymo Research Corp.’s Scientific Advisory Board; 21/05/2018 – FCC SAYS NO DECISION EXPECTED BEFORE JULY 12 ON SINCLAIR-TRIBUNE MERGER -STATEMENT; 04/04/2018 – SEN. DURBIN QUESTIONS SINCLAIR DICTATING CONTENT TO LOCAL UNITS

Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in Nokia Corp Spon Adr (NOK) by 1086.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management bought 380,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.64% . The institutional investor held 415,150 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Nokia Corp Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $4.865. About 3.10M shares traded. Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has declined 1.64% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NOK News: 06/05/2018 – Economic Times: Nokia waiting for nod to sell defunct manufacturing plant; 29/03/2018 – Nokia to cut 353 jobs in Finland; 15/05/2018 – Nokia’s Advanced Command Center strengthens situational awareness to enable better decision-making by emergency services; 26/04/2018 – Nokia CEO: Confident of Hitting FY Guidance; 27/03/2018 – India Unit News: Nokia’s new AI-powered analytics software improves customer experience; 26/04/2018 – Nokia Saw Strong Order Intake and Backlog in 1Q; 13/03/2018 – Finland invests $1 billion in Nokia to boost national influence; 26/04/2018 – Nokia: Licensing 1Q Recurring Rev Up 65% On Yr, Sees Continued Strong Growth in Months Ahead; 09/03/2018 – HMD Global Unveils the Nokia 8 Sirocco Premium Smartphone Featuring IDT’s Leading-edge Wireless Charging Technology; 13/03/2018 – Helsinki discloses 3.3% holding in ‘nationally important’ Nokia

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $245.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 114,766 shares to 247,130 shares, valued at $832,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, down 46.77% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $30.39M for 31.58 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.86% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.