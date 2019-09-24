Baupost Group Position in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Raised by $39.78 Million; Accenture LTD Class A (ACN) Valuation Rose While Sva Plumb Wealth Management Has Raised Its Position

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Ltd Class A (ACN) by 19.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc bought 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 11,070 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 9,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Ltd Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $190.19. About 2.52 million shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 06/03/2018 – Company Culture is Key to Unlocking Gender Equality and Narrowing Pay Gap, New Accenture Research Finds; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Named a Leader in IDC MarketScape for Incident Response Services; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 04/04/2018 – Arity Joins Duck Creek Partner Ecosystem to Provide Predictive Analytics and Data-Driven Insights to Personal and Commercial Auto Insurers; 11/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Oracle Application Services, Worldwide; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Makes New Challenge to Ad Agencies With Online Buying; 17/05/2018 – Delphix Adds Longtime Accenture, Tech Veteran to Advisory Board

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 39.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 397,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 1.40M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $141.17 million, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.15% or $6.68 during the last trading session, reaching $102.02. About 671,206 shares traded or 13.43% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar Media to sell 19 TV stations to Tegna, Scripps for $1.32B – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Pre-Open 09/20: (MDR) (CRC) (SCHL) Higher (HTGM) (SMTX) (ROKU) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nexstar stations go dark on AT&T in latest carriage dispute – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Nexstar to sell 19 TV stations for $1.2B – Dallas Business Journal – Dallas Business Journal” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nordea Investment Mngmt stated it has 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Sei Invs has 13,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability has 0.04% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Tiger Legatus Cap Mgmt Llc, New York-based fund reported 85,200 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale accumulated 1,161 shares or 0% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 16,528 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc holds 4.13 million shares. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). 2,220 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. Colony Group Limited Liability holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 42,777 shares. Csat Advisory Lp reported 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ameriprise stated it has 362,337 shares. Advisory Networks Lc invested in 0% or 16 shares. Etrade Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Paloma Partners Mngmt Com stated it has 0.15% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 1.94 million shares to 10.67 million shares, valued at $730.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 2.36M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 549,423 shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian National Bank has invested 0.17% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Putnam Invests Limited invested in 588,990 shares. 5,500 are held by Brookfield Asset. 6,391 were accumulated by Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Limited Liability Corp. Citigroup has 809,307 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Limited Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Etrade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt, a Indiana-based fund reported 234,295 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has 2,810 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp Incorporated (Ca) holds 0.09% or 1,104 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com has invested 0.14% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 48,498 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Gideon Advsr has 1,725 shares. Fayez Sarofim & Communications reported 0.01% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt holds 0% or 1,813 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Pragsis Bidoop – StreetInsider.com” on September 10, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Mortgage Cadence Integrates EXOS Technologies into its Collaboration Center to Accelerate the Title and Closing Process – Business Wire” published on September 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Nike, Micron, BlackBerry, Carnival and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 22, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) to Acquire Fairway Technologies – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Accenture buys Pragsis Bidoop – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95B and $1.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 13,906 shares to 103,492 shares, valued at $11.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 6,266 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,962 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl B (BRKB).