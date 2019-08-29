Baupost Group Position in Ebay (EBAY) Increased by $306.58 Million as Share Value Rose; Pretium Res (PVG) Share Price Rose While Sprott Decreased Its Position

Sprott Inc decreased its stake in Pretium Res Inc (PVG) by 31.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc sold 533,146 shares as the company’s stock rose 47.68% . The hedge fund held 1.17 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 1.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Pretium Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.80% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 1.32 million shares traded. Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) has risen 31.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PVG News: 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C; 11/05/2018 – Pretium Resources Inc.: Annual General Meeting Voting Results; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q ADJ EPS 7.0C, EST. 3.8C; 08/03/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 4Q WORKING CAPITAL $40.6M; 10/05/2018 – Pretium Resources 1Q Adj EPS 3c; 10/05/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 3.0C, EST. 5.1C; 05/04/2018 – PRETIUM RESOURCES PVG.TO , ARCELORMITTAL MT.AS , VALE VALE3.SA , ANGLO AMERICAN PLC AAL.L : RBC REMOVES FROM GLOBAL MINING BEST IDEAS PORTFOLIO; 10/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Pretium Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 8.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 29.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 21.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.55. About 3.03 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 14/05/2018 – Old Mutual Adds eBay, Exits CVS, Cuts Nvidia: 13F; 05/03/2018 Rep. Ryan: Congressman Tim Ryan Helps Kick Off of the eBay Retail Revival Program in Akron, Ohio; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches New Way to Shop; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 25/04/2018 – EBAY CEO – “BRANDS ARE INCREASINGLY COMING TO EBAY, EXTREMELY PLEASED WITH THE RATE OF BRAND ACQUISITION” – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – eBay CEO Devin Wenig Elected to GM Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Ebay Board Amends Bylaws to Modify Restriction on Right of Hldrs to Call a Special Meeting; 30/05/2018 – StubHub Reveals The Top 10 U.S. Music Tours Of Summer 2018; 23/04/2018 – PAYPAL – CO, EBAY CONFIRMED SIGNING OF A PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT TO OFFER PAYPAL AS A WAY TO PAY ON EBAY UNTIL JULY 2023

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity.

More notable recent eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Reebonz Announces Launch of Store on Ebay – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “George Soros’ Firm Buys Tech Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TripAdvisor (TRIP) Misses Q2 Earnings & Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Iâ€™m More Interested in Buying Uber Stock Than Ever Before – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold EBAY shares while 230 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 711.61 million shares or 3.89% less from 740.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,790 were reported by Cibc Bank Usa. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Company holds 0.09% or 2.81 million shares in its portfolio. Kingstown Cap Management LP holds 1.50 million shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Com invested in 6,761 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 759 shares. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel Llc invested in 318,776 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 8,360 shares. Hl Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 137,331 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 2.00M shares. Cwm Ltd Co stated it has 250,431 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Comm Ca holds 0.25% or 9.22 million shares. Bessemer Grp Inc Inc reported 6,041 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.1% or 167,304 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership reported 1.82 million shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 35,396 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Sprott Inc, which manages about $3.27 billion and $460.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 15,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mag Silver Corp (NYSEMKT:MVG) by 48,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.30M shares, and has risen its stake in Helmerich & Payne Inc (NYSE:HP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold PVG shares while 34 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 87.83 million shares or 8.72% less from 96.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Invest Mgmt Group Inc holds 638,360 shares. Moreover, Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) for 270,576 shares. Royal National Bank Of Canada invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Alps Advsrs owns 1.04M shares. 25,540 were reported by Gamco Investors Inc Et Al. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management owns 485,259 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0% stake. Blackrock invested in 875,230 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp reported 27,944 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 120,900 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 314,454 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Css Ltd Limited Liability Company Il accumulated 6,000 shares. Citigroup invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). Polar Limited Liability Partnership has 0.15% invested in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG). The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Pcl has invested 0% in Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG).

More notable recent Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Red-Hot Stocks to Ride Into 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Pretivm Exploration and Brucejack Update Toronto Stock Exchange:PVG – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Pretium Resources Inc (PVG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pretium Resources: An Exciting Half-Year Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on August 03, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pretium Resources Inc.: Brucejack Mine 2018 Production Update Toronto Stock Exchange:PVG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 09, 2019.