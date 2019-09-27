Baupost Group Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Trimmed by $132.20 Million; Ametek (AME) Share Price Rose While Great Lakes Advisors Has Lowered Stake

Great Lakes Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Ametek Inc (AME) by 7.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc sold 5,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.76% . The institutional investor held 61,906 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 67,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ametek Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $90.17. About 724,808 shares traded. AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) has risen 17.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AME News: 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2Q EPS 76c-EPS 78c; 22/03/2018 – Ametek Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – AMETEK Prestolite Power Launches AMETEK Insight, a Cloud-Based Information Tool; 29/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE (PMCF) ANNOUNCES THE SALE OF SOUNDCOM CORPORATION TO AMETEK, INC. (NYSE: AME); 02/05/2018 – AMETEK 1Q EPS 78C, EST. 72C; 02/05/2018 – Ametek Sees 2018 EPS $3.06-EPS $3.12; 07/05/2018 – Ametek at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Ametek Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 02/05/2018 – Ametek 1Q Net $181.3M; 29/05/2018 – P&M CORPORATE FINANCE REPORTS SALE OF SOUNDCOM TO AMETEK

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 15.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 1.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The hedge fund held 10.67 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $730.65M, down from 12.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $63.01. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 28/03/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for March 28 (Table); 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE: CORPUS CHRISTI DEBT OFFER TO CLOSE IN A FEW WEEKS; 18/04/2018 – Cheniere Sabine Pass LNG Tanker Tracker for April 18 (Table); 10/04/2018 – LNG LTD CEO SEES NATURAL GAS AS A BRIDGE FUEL FOR A LONG TIME; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 08/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy 1Q Rev $2.24B

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.48 million shares to 7.44M shares, valued at $200.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Greenwood Assocs Llc reported 0.07% stake. Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 241,867 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Ci Invs has invested 1.41% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Moody Bank & Trust Trust Division invested in 0.14% or 69,897 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Com accumulated 4,864 shares. Mcmillion Cap reported 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Roosevelt Gp owns 10,034 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Van Eck Assoc, New York-based fund reported 456,293 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability owns 8,748 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Bluestein R H And Communications invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Morgan Stanley owns 0.03% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 1.54M shares. Miller Howard has invested 0.23% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 120 shares. 31,864 were accumulated by Kingfisher Cap Lc.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 23.08% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.26 per share. LNG’s profit will be $51.36M for 78.76 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AME shares while 181 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 187.74 million shares or 0.39% less from 188.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Communication Of Vermont stated it has 59 shares. Private Tru Na reported 0.08% stake. Cookson Peirce Inc reported 1.84% of its portfolio in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). The Georgia-based Voya Management Lc has invested 0.71% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 61,159 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. International Investors has 0.01% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Moreover, Cap Global has 0.1% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 3.52M shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.04% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Moreover, Champlain Inv Prns Ltd Liability Co has 1.36% invested in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) for 1.79 million shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 26,069 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Tuttle Tactical Mngmt has invested 0.59% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). Legal And General Gp Public Limited Co holds 0.07% or 1.43 million shares. Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Company reported 7,784 shares stake. San Francisco Sentry Gru (Ca) has invested 0% in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME). First Manhattan Com reported 4,830 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 23.17% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.82 per share. AME’s profit will be $230.63M for 22.32 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by AMETEK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.81% negative EPS growth.

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40 billion and $4.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 40,264 shares to 294,592 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 1,190 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,380 shares, and has risen its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY).