Baupost Group Maintains Holding in Mckesson (MCK); Adobe (ADBE) Holder Advisory Services Network Lowered Its Holding by $392,350 as Share Value Rose

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.10 million shares as the company’s stock declined 5.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.82 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.53M, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $143.85. About 991,857 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has declined 16.36% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.79% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – EXPECTS TRANSACTION WILL BE MODESTLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE IN FISCAL 2019; 15/05/2018 – McKesson Directors Must Face Investor Suit Over Opioid Shipments; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 26/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON – RESTRUCTURING PLAN CONSISTS OF AFTER-TAX GAAP CHARGES THAT ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $150 MLN TO $210 MLN; 27/03/2018 – LexisNexis Risk Solutions Provider Data MasterFile™ Integrates with McKesson Pharmacy Systems; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 8.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 1,475 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,534 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, down from 18,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Services Network Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $309. About 925,743 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Wipro and Adobe Expand Partnership to Offer Enhanced Digital Services and Solutions; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 03/04/2018 – AMD Fuels Pro Video Powerhouse: Accelerated REDCODE RAW 8K Workflows for Adobe Premiere Pro CC with AMD Radeon Pro SSG Graphics; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: UNLIKELY TO BUY ANY LARGE CO., WILL GROW ORGANICALLY; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – UPON CLOSE OF DEAL, MAGENTO CEO MARK LAVELLE WILL CONTINUE TO LEAD MAGENTO TEAM AS PART OF ADOBE’S DIGITAL EXPERIENCE BUSINESS; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement

More notable recent McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why We Will Continue To Hold McKesson – Seeking Alpha” on January 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “McKesson Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Qiagen gets distribution pact for QIAstat-Dx in smaller hospitals – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “McKesson: Long-Term Technicals Remain Bullish – Seeking Alpha” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “McKesson cuts ownership requirement to call special meeting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 782,470 shares. Petrus Tru Lta holds 1,707 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Archford Capital Strategies Lc accumulated 1,169 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs holds 0.05% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 1,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 55,233 shares. Massachusetts Financial Serv Ma has 5.86 million shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Zeke Capital Limited Liability Company owns 1,812 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund has 3,814 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. State Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) or 53,155 shares. Stifel Financial invested in 8,521 shares or 0% of the stock. Culbertson A N Incorporated, Virginia-based fund reported 30,824 shares. Dubuque State Bank Company owns 341 shares. National Bank Of Hawaii reported 3,859 shares. Brinker Capital has 0.04% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 8,672 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $773.40 million for 48.58 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

Advisory Services Network Llc, which manages about $620.88M and $1.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 17,084 shares to 66,116 shares, valued at $9.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 23,876 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,677 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. $10.19M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW. The insider Morris Donna sold 13,804 shares worth $3.45 million. NARAYEN SHANTANU sold 139,834 shares worth $34.32 million. Shares for $7.39 million were sold by Rencher Bradley. Lewnes Ann sold $720,480 worth of stock.