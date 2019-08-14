Baupost Group Maintains Holding in Amerisourcebergen (ABC); Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Holder Water Island Capital Decreased Holding as Stock Value Rose

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 79.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 1.93M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The hedge fund held 508,041 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.60M, down from 2.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $27.31. About 782,315 shares traded. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 05/04/2018 – Cerberus Enters Fray for Rent-A-Center; 25/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER BIDS ARE SAID TO BE DUE BY END OF WEEK:THE STREET; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER EVALUATING PROPOSALS; 25/05/2018 – Rent-A-Center Shareholder Engaged Capital Enters Letter Agreement With Company; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to cut about 250 jobs in Texas; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 03/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER SAYS ENTERED INTO EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT WITH CEO MITCHELL FADEL – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center o Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 20/04/2018 – DJ Rent-A-Center Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RCII); 09/04/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER PROVIDES FIRST QUARTER 2018 BUSINESS UPDATES

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 390,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.19 million, up from 2.01 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $89.26. About 1.39 million shares traded or 1.27% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 07/03/2018 FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW ADDED ESRX, TMUS, APTV, ABC, HUM IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS; 15/05/2018 – U.S. state lawsuits against Purdue Pharma over opioid epidemic mount

More notable recent AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AmerisourceBergen Corporation 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (NYSE:ABC) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 22, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AmerisourceBergen Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Local AmerisourceBergen distribution center could lose its license over ‘excessive’ opioid sales – Sacramento Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

More notable recent Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Rent-A-Center (RCII) a Great Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on May 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors That Hold Key to Weight Watchers (WW) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: SeaWorld Entertainment, Rent-A-Center, Callaway Golf, BJ’s Wholesale Club and Lululemon Athletica – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rent-A-Center (RCII) Stock Up on Q4 Earnings & Revenue Beat – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 26, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48 billion and $2.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in U S G Corp (NYSE:USG) by 946,939 shares to 1.50M shares, valued at $64.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Infrareit Inc by 569,889 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.82M shares, and has risen its stake in National Comm Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RCII shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 48.37 million shares or 6.87% more from 45.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp accumulated 0.01% or 894,297 shares. Ameritas Inv Partners Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 3,698 shares. 69,114 were reported by Arizona State Retirement. Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Llc reported 38,057 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Japan-based Nomura Incorporated has invested 0.14% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.01% or 30,420 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase Co has 0% invested in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) for 1.17M shares. 152,900 were reported by Product Lc. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% in Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII). Cap Fund Management Sa reported 0.02% stake. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 14,389 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada invested in 6,111 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio owns 37,100 shares. 243 were reported by Loomis Sayles And L P. Susquehanna Int Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 174,666 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.