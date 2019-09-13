Baupost Group Lowered Ebay (EBAY) Holding by $200.46 Million; Nli International Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 5.14 million shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 24.15M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953.77 million, down from 29.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 3.55M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO SELL HOLDINGS IN FLIPKART; 14/03/2018 – Google, Apple face EU law on business practices; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 14/04/2018 – Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire Amazon’s India rival Flipkart – but it may have to strike a deal with eBay first:; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees 2Q Adj EPS 50c-Adj EPS 52c; 20/04/2018 – eBay Inc. vs Global Equity Management (SA) Pty. Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/19/2018; 23/04/2018 – eBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement; 17/05/2018 – EBay Launches Interests — a New Feature That Tailors Shopping Experience Based on a Person’s Passions, Hobbies, and Style; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 03/05/2018 – Zurcher Kantonalbank Adds Aptiv, Cuts UBS, Buys More eBay: 13F

Nli International Inc decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 27.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nli International Inc sold 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 15,590 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, down from 21,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nli International Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $204.07. About 563,442 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – STZ SEES FY COMPARABLE EPS $9.40 TO $9.70, EST. $9.59; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Counting on Lighter Corona to Maintain Beer Boom; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC QTRLY REPORTED SALES $1,766 MLN, UP 8 PCT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 15/05/2018 – Cloud Constellation Corporation and Assured Communications Advisors International Aim for DoD Cloud Services; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC – PROJECTS FISCAL 2019 OPERATING CASH FLOW TARGET OF APPROXIMATELY $2.45 BILLION; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $719M, EST. $687.6M; 27/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Constellation Brands To ‘BBB/A-2’; Otlk Stable

Analysts await Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.62 EPS, down 8.71% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.87 per share. STZ’s profit will be $496.15M for 19.47 P/E if the $2.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Constellation Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.55% EPS growth.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.77M for 19.79 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

