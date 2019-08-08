Baupost Group Increases Holding in Mckesson (MCK); Wesbanco Bank Lifted Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) Stake by $822,158

Wesbanco Bank Inc increased its stake in Pnc Financial Services Group (PNC) by 8.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wesbanco Bank Inc bought 6,739 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 89,898 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.03 million, up from 83,159 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc who had been investing in Pnc Financial Services Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $59.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $4.62 during the last trading session, reaching $129.76. About 4.20M shares traded or 141.18% up from the average. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $92M, EST. $133.8M; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 04/04/2018 – Bringing Learning To Life: Alliance To Help Pre-K Teachers Obtain Classroom Resources Enters Second Year; 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys 1.6% of Fncb Bancorp Inc; 13/04/2018 – PNC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 17%; 11/04/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.43 a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Return on Average Assets 1.34%; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Net $1.24B

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 63.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 1.10M shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The hedge fund held 2.82M shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $329.53 million, up from 1.72M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $139.21. About 2.65 million shares traded or 81.94% up from the average. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 20/04/2018 – MCKESSON: PROBE IN RESPONSE TO REQUEST FROM TEAMSTERS; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Complaint Alleges Repackage, Sale of Syringes in Violation of False Claims Act, Other Statutes; 24/05/2018 – McKesson FY19 Guidance Range Assumes Full-Year Adjusted Tax Rate of 21% to 23%; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON 4Q REV. $51.6B, EST. $51.39B; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – McKesson’s Board Clears Itself of Wrongdoing on Opioid Oversight; 20/04/2018 – McKesson: Committee Makes Recommendations to Further Strengthen Compliance Framework; 09/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Health Mart Atlas; 15/05/2018 – MCKESSON BOARD ACCUSED OF FAILING TO OVERSEE OPIOID SHIPMENTS; 25/04/2018 – MCKESSON CORP – SIGNED A DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE MEDICAL SPECIALTIES DISTRIBUTORS IN DEAL VALUED AT $800 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $62,844 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.