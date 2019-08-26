Baupost Group Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Lowered by $3.49 Million; As 3M Company (MMM) Stock Value Declined, Lafleur & Godfrey Has Lowered Its Holding

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc decreased its stake in 3M Company (MMM) by 33.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc sold 4,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 8,390 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74M, down from 12,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafleur & Godfrey Llc who had been investing in 3M Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $89.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.13% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $155.85. About 4.22 million shares traded or 43.97% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 05/03/2018 – LAUNCH: TORONTO-DOMINION OFFERS 1YR KANGAROO FRN AT 3M +35 AREA; 13/03/2018 – SPAIN 3M BILLS BID-TO-COVER 5.59 VS 6.15 AT FEB. 20 AUCTION; 19/04/2018 – Mexico 3M TIIE Rate Seen at 7.86% by End-3Q (Survey); 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 16/05/2018 – WYNN DIRECTOR: SPECIAL COMMITTEE REVIEWED 3M DOCUMENTS; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q EPS 98c; 21/05/2018 – 3M Forms Sustainability and Product Stewardship Organization; Names Dr. Gayle Schueller Next Chief Sustainability Officer

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 91,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.90M, down from 3.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.1. About 869,458 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 06/04/2018 – Register Guard: Don’t underestimate Fox, Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune Media Co; 21/05/2018 – FCC Timeline Puts Sinclair-Tribune Deal at Court Risk (Correct); 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SBGI.O – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6.1% TO $665.4 MLN VERSUS $626.9 MLN IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD; 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX SEES COMPLETING SINCLAIR STATION BUYS 2H 2018; 02/04/2018 – Sinclair Promotes James Hanning to general manager in Toledo, Ohio; 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast: Sales Are Part of Sinclair’s Larger Acquisition of Tribune, in Order to Obtain Necessary Governmental Approval of the Tribune Transaction; 14/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 125,887 shares to 6.38 million shares, valued at $253.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.35 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 39.09M shares, and has risen its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG).

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $21.76 million activity.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why You Might Be Interested In Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Louis Libin Rejoins Sinclair Broadcast Group – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sinclair (SBGI) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sinclair (SBGI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Convergence Ptnrs Ltd holds 6,261 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Cipher Capital LP has 0.21% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Teton owns 0.13% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 33,000 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al has invested 0.07% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Millennium Ltd has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 233,284 shares. Vanguard Incorporated invested in 6.80M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 51,450 shares. Secor Advisors Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 36,705 shares. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Cornercap Counsel owns 51,485 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Geode Management Ltd reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity.

Lafleur & Godfrey Llc, which manages about $396.47 million and $387.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientif Com (NYSE:TMO) by 5,195 shares to 41,797 shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutanix Inc by 23,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO).

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Bragar Eagel & Squire, PC Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) and Encourages 3M Investors to Contact the Firm – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MMM Shareholder Alert: Hagens Berman Reminds 3M Shareholders of Firm’s Investigation of Board’s Wrongdoing – GlobeNewswire” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ALERT – 3M Company (MMM) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3M: The First Purchase In Our Newborn Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “3M Needs To Get Back To Basics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.