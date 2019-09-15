Baupost Group Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Has Cut by $125.01 Million; As Glu Mobile (GLUU) Valuation Declined, Voloridge Investment Management Has Lifted Position by $511,819

Voloridge Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Glu Mobile Inc (GLUU) by 113.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voloridge Investment Management Llc bought 73,117 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.86% . The institutional investor held 137,730 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $989,000, up from 64,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voloridge Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Glu Mobile Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $806.74M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.53. About 2.21M shares traded. Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) has risen 43.46% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GLUU News: 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile: Raises 2018 Bookings Guidance to$360M-$370M; 30/04/2018 – Glu to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 28/03/2018 – Glu Launches MLB Tap Sports Baseball 2018; 17/04/2018 – Glu Mobile Rises for 7 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 6 Years; 14/03/2018 Glu Mobile Announces New Employment Inducement Awards; 01/05/2018 – GLU MOBILE SEES 2Q BOOKINGS $90M TO $92M; 01/05/2018 – Glu Mobile 1Q Rev $81.4M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Glu Mobile Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GLUU); 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Glu Mobile

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 81.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.36 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 549,423 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.47 million, down from 2.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $44.06. About 738,576 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 19/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – MATTEL SAYS CHRISTOPHER A. SINCLAIR RETIRING FROM BOARD; 03/04/2018 – Marlene Perez: not new news, but 21st Century Fox Finalizing Deal With Sinclair to Acquire Six TV Stations; 18/04/2018 – DOJ IS SAID TO BE DAYS AWAY FROM APPROVING TRIBUNE-SINCLAIR:NYP; 11/04/2018 – Ted Hearn: From Sinclair’s Retransmission Consent Blackout Alert Desk: Redstone likely to replace Moonves as head of $CBS if n; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP INC SEES 2018 MEDIA EXPENSES, INCLUDING TRADE EXPENSE, ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,815 MLN TO $1,818 MLN; 12/04/2018 – 12 U.S. senators seek FCC probe of Sinclair news scripts, pause in Tribune review; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox to Acquire Seven Stations from Sinclair Broadcast Group; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director

Voloridge Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.43B and $3.62B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 21,618 shares to 12,160 shares, valued at $325,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Resmed Inc (NYSE:RMD) by 27,509 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,578 shares, and cut its stake in Acacia Communications Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 22 investors sold GLUU shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 91.12 million shares or 17.97% more from 77.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bbt Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 23,823 shares. State Street has 2.83M shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Hillsdale Inv Management has invested 0.05% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 213,300 shares. Lord Abbett Co Ltd Co invested in 973,041 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 222,150 were reported by Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 895,460 shares. The California-based Globeflex Limited Partnership has invested 0.48% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Huntington Commercial Bank stated it has 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). United Kingdom-based Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has invested 0.13% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU). Synovus Fincl owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Co invested in 0.01% or 425,504 shares. Macquarie Group holds 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) or 199,772 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 38 investors sold SBGI shares while 78 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 54.67 million shares or 1.85% less from 55.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 1,000 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 400 shares or 0% of the stock. Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership holds 241,700 shares. Qs Invsts Lc accumulated 161,220 shares. Ameriprise Fin stated it has 80,723 shares. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Indexiq Advsr Lc invested in 32,971 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Gam Ag holds 0.07% or 32,282 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al holds 0.1% or 244,066 shares in its portfolio. Prelude Management Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 8,620 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Raymond James & Associates holds 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 23,993 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI).

