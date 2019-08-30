Baupost Group Holding in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Decreased by $3.49 Million; Ares Management Has Raised Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) Holding by $747,880; Stock Value Declined

Ares Management Llc increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs (CCO) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc bought 149,576 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.61% . The institutional investor held 2.25 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.05 million, up from 2.10M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in Clear Channel Outdoor Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.59. About 937,815 shares traded. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) has declined 29.53% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CCO News: 06/03/2018 – New CTO and CCO Join Travelaer Executive Team; 11/05/2018 – CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR EXPECTS TO REPORT WIDER 1Q LOSS; 11/05/2018 – CCO DELAYS FILING DUE TO INCOMPLETE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 15/03/2018 – Says Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings unit not part of bankruptcy; 25/05/2018 – Texas Center for the Missing and Clear Channel Outdoor Americas Launch Digital Billboard Campaign Timed with National Missing; 15/03/2018 – S&P PLACED CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B-‘; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor: Clear Media Ltd Suspended From Trading on Hong Kong Exhcange; 03/04/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor Gets NYSE Notice Not Meeting Listing Requirements; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Says Clear Channel Outdoor’s Ratings Won’t Be Impacted By The Bankruptcy Filing Of Iheart, But A Separation From Iheart Would Be A Credit Positive; 22/05/2018 – Clear Channel Outdoor 1Q Loss $126.9M

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 91,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 2.91 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.90 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $44.42. About 434,972 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 02/05/2018 – Event Driven: $TRCO / $SBGI: Event Driven has learned that the DOJ consent decree process will begin in the coming weeks:; 16/05/2018 – Sinclair Research Appoints Mark Lane as Director of Business Development; 21/05/2018 – FCC seeks new comments on proposed Sinclair Tribune merger; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES POST-TAX PROCEEDS OF ~$1.4B FOR DIVESTED STATIONS; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR HAS FINALIZED FOX TV STATION AFFILIATION AGREEMENTS; 02/04/2018 – Sahil Kapur: “One Fox News insider said the comparison between the cable news network and Sinclair was ludicrous and the; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast 1Q Rev $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – Fox near deal to buy seven TV stations from Sinclair; 24/04/2018 – New York Post: Sinclair Broadcasting holding on to WPIX

Ares Management Llc, which manages about $35.87 billion and $1.62 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co by 1.72 million shares to 380,555 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apollo Invt Corp by 780,597 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 951,039 shares, and cut its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 10 investors sold CCO shares while 19 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 31.87 million shares or 0.64% less from 32.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Inc Ma holds 0.01% or 16,325 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% or 190,603 shares in its portfolio. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). 3.13M are owned by Gabelli Funds Limited Company. Geode Capital Management Limited Com accumulated 0% or 382,008 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can holds 3,369 shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers Inc owns 31,000 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Co holds 9,044 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp invested in 0% or 64,300 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 43,722 shares stake. Panagora Asset holds 0% of its portfolio in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) for 53,367 shares. 69,690 are held by California Employees Retirement System. Manufacturers Life The reported 0% in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO). Retail Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 49,696 shares. Zazove Associates Ltd Llc stated it has 451,871 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 1 sale for $4.55 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by WELLS SCOTT, worth $35,442. 20,000 shares were bought by COLEMAN BRIAN D., worth $48,852. Shares for $6.07 million were sold by PACIFIC INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CO LLC. 200,000 shares were bought by HOBSON ANDREW W, worth $463,360.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 10,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Valley Advisers stated it has 87 shares. Amer Gp invested in 43,118 shares. Parametrica Management Ltd stated it has 7,062 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Amalgamated Bancorp reported 10,030 shares. Hsbc Holdings Plc owns 256,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Company owns 25,015 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 74,532 were accumulated by Loomis Sayles Limited Partnership. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 7,716 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Llc reported 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). State Street owns 1.40M shares. Fmr Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 201 shares.

