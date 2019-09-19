Baupost Group Has Upped Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Addison Capital Company Has Lifted Its Autodesk (ADSK) Stake by $369,522 as Stock Price Declined

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 225% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 13.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $589.55M, up from 4.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.19B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $50.24. About 1.09 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 28/03/2018 – IPSEN ANNOUNCES EMA VALIDATION OF FILING OF A NEW APPLICATION FOR ADDITIONAL INDICATION FOR CABOMETYX®, FOR PATIENTS WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED ADVANCED HEPATOCELLULAR CARCINOMA (HCC); 18/04/2018 – FDA ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO FOR PRIORITY REVIEW IN SCLC; 24/04/2018 – MERCK PHASE 1 KEYTRUDA STUDY SUSPENDED: CLINICALTRIALS.GOV; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS: FDA ACCEPTS APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY; 03/05/2018 – Merck: Phase 3 Keynote-407 Trial With Keytruda Met Pre-Specified Secondary Endpoint; 17/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP PREFERS BUY RATED MERCK & CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 16/04/2018 – Most interesting data point in $BMY CM-227 PR Opdivo monotherapy failed in high TMB ≥13 mut/Mb and ≥1% positive PD-L1 expression PFS HR 0.95; p=0.7776; 23/05/2018 – Official strategy to improve worker output called into doubt by research Bristol City boasts cluster of high-skill industries

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, up from 3,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.66% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $153.63. About 151,056 shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC SEES FY 2019 SHR LOSS UNDER ASC 606 OF $0.92 TO $0.74; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 20/04/2018 – DJ Autodesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ADSK); 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 55c-Loss 73c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk’s First Quarter Results Led By Strong Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) Growth; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 5.00 million shares to 9.26 million shares, valued at $321.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60M shares, and cut its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s (NYSE:BMY) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on September 07, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Bristol Myers Squibb Company (BMY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Need to Know About the Celgene, Amgen & Bristol-Myers Deals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Smithfield reported 19,611 shares. 12,646 were accumulated by Chilton Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability. South Dakota Invest Council owns 374,950 shares or 0.35% of their US portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.07% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 654,365 shares. Art Limited Company has 0.04% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Crawford Inv Counsel owns 0.02% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 15,909 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd invested in 0.12% or 24,097 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt reported 0.02% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh invested in 2.09M shares. Numerixs Inv Tech holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 5,831 shares. Schnieders Cap Management Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). 105,381 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Llc. Thomas White Ltd has invested 0.06% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Moreover, Camarda Fincl Advisors Ltd Company has 1.89% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 21,261 shares.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. Samuels Theodore R. II had bought 5,000 shares worth $236,440.

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18 million and $143.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Class A (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,290 shares to 2,410 shares, valued at $465,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership owns 49,119 shares. Capital Advsr Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 1,577 shares in its portfolio. M&T State Bank accumulated 30,006 shares. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability, Illinois-based fund reported 228,312 shares. 600,895 are held by Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd holds 0.01% or 62 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 850 shares. Barclays Plc owns 520,327 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 6 shares. Shell Asset Management Com invested in 0.05% or 12,862 shares. 345,655 are held by California Public Employees Retirement. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd has invested 0.09% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Andra Ap has 0.13% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 27,700 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Limited Com holds 6,682 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Regions Financial holds 61,018 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: TSN, AAP, ADSK – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Autodesk (ADSK) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,856.88 up 29.93 points – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Autodesk Shares Crushed After Q2 Earnings Beat, Lower Guidance – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Ansys, Autodesk Collaborate On Auto Visualization Software – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.