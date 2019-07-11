Baupost Group Has Trimmed Stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) as Shares Rose; Dexcom (DXCM) Holder Granite Investment Partners Has Trimmed Stake by $3.15 Million as Market Value Declined

Granite Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 39.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc sold 26,461 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 40,795 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.86 million, down from 67,256 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $149.28. About 49,999 shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 38.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.72% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – WaveForm: Patent Trial and Appeal Board Rulles Two Early Patents Aren’t Invalid, Based on Challenges by Dexcom Inc; 09/04/2018 – DexCom Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Dexcom G4 in a Population With Normal Oral Glucose Tolerance Test; 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Rev $184.4M; 27/03/2018 – FDA Authorizes Marketing of the New Dexcom G6® CGM Eliminating Need for Fingerstick Blood Testing for People with Diabetes; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $68; 08/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY CO; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $85 FROM $75

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 3.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 91,904 shares as the company’s stock rose 75.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.91M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.90 million, down from 3.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $58.78. About 163,251 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 89.45% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.02% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 26/04/2018 – Democratic U.S. senators urge FCC to halt media ownership rule changes; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO ACQUIRE SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST GROUP FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MILLION; 12/04/2018 – Thomas Sinclair named Vice President of Sales and Marketing of ndd Medical Technologies; Patti Peters named Senior Director; 13/03/2018 – Sinclair Names Larry Strumwasser To General Manager In Las Vegas, Nevada; 09/05/2018 – 21ST CENTURY FOX TO BUY SEVEN STATIONS FROM SINCLAIR BROADCAST; 10/04/2018 – Guardian Media: Chairman of Sinclair TV network met with Trump during White House visit; 03/05/2018 – Politico: Sinclair preps to challenge Fox News; 24/04/2018 – SINCLAIR BROADCAST – SALES ARE PART OF CO’S LARGER ACQUISITION OF TRIBUNE MEDIA, IN ORDER TO OBTAIN NECESSARY GOVERNMENTAL APPROVAL OF TRIBUNE DEAL; 04/04/2018 – Sinclair Executives To Be Honored At The NAB Show; Leadership To Participate In Panel Discussions; 09/05/2018 – MediaConfidntial: Report: Sean Compton Talking With Sinclair And Fox

Since July 10, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $21.76 million activity.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88 billion and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.35 million shares to 39.09 million shares, valued at $946.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 390,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mngmt Corporation Va reported 445,747 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 13,728 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameriprise Fin owns 112,813 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation has 10,030 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 2.82 million shares. Gamco Invsts Inc Et Al invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 0.46% or 196,506 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Company reported 271,600 shares. Quantitative Invest Ltd Com accumulated 62,200 shares. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 62,142 shares. Boston Advisors holds 0.07% or 33,962 shares in its portfolio. Ameritas Inv Prns invested 0.01% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Moreover, Guggenheim Ltd has 0.03% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 93,723 shares. First Advisors Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Convergence Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 6,261 shares.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T weighs sports net sales to cut debt; Sinclair could bid – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “26 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “AT&T Might Unload Regional Sports Networks to Reduce Debt – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Group’s CompulseOTT Unit Releases New OTT Reporting Platform: “Compulse360″ – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Sinclair (SBGI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

Analysts await Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.66 earnings per share, up 144.44% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SBGI’s profit will be $60.30 million for 22.27 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.25 actual earnings per share reported by Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 164.00% EPS growth.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $3.83 million activity. Another trade for 400 shares valued at $57,104 was made by Murphy Patrick Michael on Friday, February 8. KAHN BARBARA had sold 10,631 shares worth $1.51M on Monday, January 14. Pacelli Steven Robert sold $466,303 worth of stock or 3,114 shares.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About DexCom, Inc. (DXCM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DexCom: High Growth, Intense Competition, Extreme Valuation – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “HOLX vs DXCM: Which MedTech Stock is a Better Investment Pick? – Nasdaq” on March 11, 2019. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in DexCom (DXCM) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is DexCom a Buy? – Motley Fool” with publication date: March 08, 2019.

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nve Corp (NASDAQ:NVEC) by 3,564 shares to 7,624 shares, valued at $746,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mitek Sys Inc (NASDAQ:MITK) by 152,289 shares in the quarter, for a total of 243,952 shares, and has risen its stake in Webster Finl Corp Conn (NYSE:WBS).