Baupost Group Has Raised Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Stake; Revlon (REV) Has 0.68 Sentiment

Baupost Group Llc increased Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) stake by 19.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 390,000 shares as Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC)’s stock rose 18.75%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 2.40M shares with $191.19M value, up from 2.01M last quarter. Amerisourcebergen Corp now has $17.05B valuation. The stock decreased 4.70% or $4.04 during the last trading session, reaching $81.86. About 1.14M shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500.

Revlon Inc (REV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.67, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 26 investment managers opened new or increased equity positions, while 38 reduced and sold their holdings in Revlon Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 7.04 million shares, down from 7.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Revlon Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 23 Increased: 13 New Position: 13.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen has $10000 highest and $76 lowest target. $88’s average target is 7.50% above currents $81.86 stock price. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America on Wednesday, April 10 to “Underperform”. Argus Research maintained AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) rating on Monday, June 3. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $10000 target.

Revlon, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells beauty and personal care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $867.61 million. The company's Consumer segment offers cosmetics, hair color and hair care, beauty tools, fragrances, anti-perspirant deodorants, and skincare products. It currently has negative earnings. This segmentÂ’s cosmetics include face makeup products comprising foundation, powder, blush, and concealers; lip makeup products, such as lipstick, lip gloss, and lip liner; eye makeup products, including mascaras, eyeliners, eye shadows, and brow products; nail color and care products; and makeup removers.