Baupost Group Has Increased Its Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Position by $30.81 Million as Shares Rose; As Coresite Realty (COR) Share Price Declined, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Lifted Holding

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Coresite Realty Corp (COR) by 111.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc bought 12,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.13% . The institutional investor held 23,950 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 11,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Coresite Realty Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.48. About 205,687 shares traded. CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) has declined 7.27% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.27% the S&P500. Some Historical COR News: 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY FFO $4.92/Shr-FFO $5.04/Shr; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty 1Q FFO $1.27/Shr; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05 Billion; 26/04/2018 – CoreSite Realty Sees FY EPS $2.15-EPS $2.27; 24/05/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP COR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 07/03/2018 CoreSite Announces Availability of VMware Cloud on AWS in Four Markets; 07/05/2018 – CoreSite Achieves Amazon Web Services Networking Competency Status; 20/04/2018 – CORESITE REALTY CORP – AMENDMENT AND EXPANSION INCREASES REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY AN INCREMENTAL $100 MLN OF BORROWING CAPACITY, TO $450 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Nuveen Global Infrastructure Adds CoreSite Realty; 20/04/2018 – CoreSite Announces Amended and Expanded Credit Facility Increasing Total Borrowing Capacity to $1.05B

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (ABC) by 19.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 390,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.75% . The hedge fund held 2.40 million shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $191.19 million, up from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $86.34. About 1.34 million shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has risen 5.11% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $6.45 TO $6.65; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted Effective Tax Rate 22%-23%; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Net $287.5M; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN SAYS PLANS TO PROVIDE A FURTHER UPDATE TO FDA UPON COMPLETION OF REMEDIATION MEASURES AT THE FACILITY- SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 23/03/2018 – TEAMSTERS SEEK AMERISOURCEBERGEN FILES ON PRE-FILLED SYRINGES; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Rev $41B; 18/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold COR shares while 76 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 33.45 million shares or 3.25% less from 34.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested 0.03% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,184 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn owns 534,558 shares. Moreover, Dubuque Commercial Bank And Tru Communications has 0% invested in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). American Assets Inv Mgmt Limited holds 0.52% or 30,000 shares. Cornerstone invested in 0% or 18 shares. Vanguard Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.02% or 5.32 million shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,687 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Wellington Mngmt Gp Llp accumulated 466,584 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset Mngmt One reported 70,477 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg reported 0% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Ohio-based Victory Capital Mngmt has invested 0% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.05% of its portfolio in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR). Telemus Lc invested 0.21% in CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR).

Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.61B and $882.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in I3 Verticals Inc by 61,900 shares to 20,800 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hingham Institution For Saving (NASDAQ:HIFS) by 2,450 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,485 shares, and cut its stake in Staar Surgical Co (NASDAQ:STAA).