Baupost Group Has Increased By $39.78 Million Its Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Holding; Pictet Asset Management LTD Decreased American Tower New (AMT) Position

Pictet Asset Management Ltd decreased American Tower Corp New (AMT) stake by 15.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pictet Asset Management Ltd sold 38,500 shares as American Tower Corp New (AMT)’s stock rose 9.70%. The Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 215,881 shares with $44.14 million value, down from 254,381 last quarter. American Tower Corp New now has $98.27B valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $225.93. About 1.54M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc increased Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) stake by 39.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Baupost Group Llc acquired 397,755 shares as Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)’s stock declined 11.76%. The Baupost Group Llc holds 1.40M shares with $141.17 million value, up from 1.00M last quarter. Nexstar Media Group Inc now has $4.56B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.99. About 270,222 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar completes $4.1B Tribune Media purchase – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nexstar Media Group Journeys Along the US-Mexico Border With â€œBorder Tour,â€ a New Multiplatform News Series Documenting the Region’s Local Stories – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nexstar Media Group and Fox Broadcasting Company renew affiliation agreements – Seeking Alpha” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold NXST shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gamco Incorporated Et Al invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). State Street stated it has 606,849 shares. Glenmede Trust Communications Na holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 259,214 shares. Penn Capital Management reported 1.33% stake. Aqr Cap Management Ltd, a Connecticut-based fund reported 36,351 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Llc has invested 0.09% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com has 8 shares. New York-based Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has invested 0.13% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). State Of Wisconsin Board reported 6,384 shares. Qs Invsts Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1,500 shares. Windacre Partnership Ltd Llc reported 8.83% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Phocas Financial, California-based fund reported 183,596 shares. Paloma Partners Mgmt accumulated 87,550 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 82,043 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Gam Ag reported 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST).

Among 2 analysts covering Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Nexstar Broadcasting Group has $15000 highest and $11300 lowest target. $131.50’s average target is 32.84% above currents $98.99 stock price. Nexstar Broadcasting Group had 4 analyst reports since May 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, September 23 the stock rating was maintained by Benchmark with “Buy”.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investing In American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on September 14, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “5 REIT Stocks for Your Short-Term Watchlist – Schaeffers Research” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Tower goes ex-dividend tomorrow – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Tower prices $1.35B in debt – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 30, 2019.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased Gds Hldgs Ltd stake by 18,746 shares to 856,430 valued at $32.18 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) stake by 3,835 shares and now owns 42,662 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.25, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AMT shares while 349 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 295 raised stakes. 394.58 million shares or 1.56% less from 400.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nbw Capital stated it has 29,713 shares or 1.67% of all its holdings. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.33% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 72,100 shares. Ithaka Grp Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,800 shares. Proshare Advisors Lc holds 0.18% or 144,317 shares in its portfolio. South Texas Money Mgmt stated it has 7,984 shares. D E Shaw And Co holds 0% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 10,477 shares. Cleararc Capital holds 6,586 shares. Ipswich Investment Mngmt Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2,820 shares. Cetera Limited Liability Co invested in 0.06% or 7,145 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 9,602 shares. Franklin Resources owns 2.95M shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth stated it has 0.04% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.06% or 2,991 shares. Buckingham Asset Limited Liability Corporation, Missouri-based fund reported 7,123 shares. Everence Capital Mngmt invested in 9,532 shares or 0.32% of the stock.