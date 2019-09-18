Baupost Group Has Boosted Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) Position by $64.57 Million; Green Street Investors Has Boosted Its Stake in Store Cap (STOR) by $1.07 Million

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYA) by 50.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 2.48M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The hedge fund held 7.44 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $200.83M, up from 4.96M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $27.43. About 3.01 million shares traded or 29.99% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) has declined 2.31% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.31% the S&P500.

Green Street Investors Llc increased its stake in Store Cap Corp (STOR) by 11.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Street Investors Llc bought 32,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 315,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.46 million, up from 282,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Street Investors Llc who had been investing in Store Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.59B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $37.17. About 975,883 shares traded. STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) has risen 25.40% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical STOR News: 08/03/2018 – Fitch Rates STORE Capital Corp’s Senior Notes Due 2028 ‘BBB’; 15/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – PROCEEDS TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER CO’S UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS, REPAY INDEBTEDNESS OUTSTANDING UNDER UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 16/03/2018 – STORE Capital Releases Annual Stockholder Letter and Announces Upcoming Investor Events; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL CORP – COMMENCED AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ STORE Capital Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STOR); 03/05/2018 – STORE Capital 1Q EPS 26c; 15/03/2018 – STORE Capital Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 16/05/2018 – STORE Capital to Attend NARElT’s RElTweek 2018; 08/03/2018 – STORE CAPITAL BEGINS OFFERING OF SR UNSECURED NOTES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 26 investors sold STOR shares while 90 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 198.81 million shares or 1.24% more from 196.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers owns 188,647 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kempen Capital Management Nv owns 220,194 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). Aew Cap Management Lp owns 2.90M shares for 2.92% of their portfolio. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 204,902 shares. Massachusetts-based Natixis Advsr LP has invested 0.1% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR). First Allied Advisory Services accumulated 8,784 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Westpac holds 400,139 shares. Voloridge Management Limited Company reported 146,098 shares stake. Blair William & Il holds 0% in STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) or 14,585 shares. 34,165 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv. Claar Advsrs has 218,430 shares for 3.29% of their portfolio. 321,645 are held by Raymond James And Assoc. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,506 shares.

Green Street Investors Llc, which manages about $122.71 million and $156.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 58,200 shares to 200,100 shares, valued at $15.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 56,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 331,357 shares, and cut its stake in Kilroy Rlty Corp (NYSE:KRC).

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (TKPYY) by 1.23M shares to 9.44 million shares, valued at $167.05 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 220,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF).