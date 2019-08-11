Baupost Group Has Boosted Its Cbs New (CBS) Stake; Hilton Capital Management Stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit (EPD) Has Increased by $3.12 Million as Share Value Rose

Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit (EPD) by 16.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 107,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 774,156 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.53M, up from 666,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L Com Unit for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.42. About 2.93 million shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 235.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 5.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 8.54M shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $406.00 million, up from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $48.91. About 4.95 million shares traded or 114.46% up from the average. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has risen 0.45% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 09/04/2018 – UNNAMED INVESTOR URGES CBS NOT TO PAY ABOVE MARKET PRICE; 04/05/2018 – Ex-CBS TV anchor Charlie Rose hit with sexual harassment lawsuit; 11/05/2018 – CBS 42: BREAKING: Authorities are responding to a high school in Palmdale (near Los Angeles, California) for reports of an…; 04/05/2018 – CBS CORP CBS.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $86; 09/04/2018 – CBS INVESTOR SAYS VIACOM DEAL NOT `OPTIMAL’ IN LETTER TO BOARD; 09/04/2018 – CNBC: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion; 07/05/2018 – Louise Avery: Exclusive: Redstone makes concessions on Viacom CEO in bid to clinch CBS deal; 16/05/2018 – BREAKING: CBS controlling shareholder National Amusements amends CBS’ bylaws to require that any dividend be approved by a “supermajority” of the company’s board as CBS seeks to issue dividend to dilute the Redstone family’s voting control of the firm; 10/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SEE $530M IN SYNERGIES, VIACOM $1B IN DEAL: CNBC; 15/03/2018 – DUTCH FEB ADJ UNEMPLOYMENT 4.1 PCT AFTER 4.2 PCT IN JAN – CBS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold EPD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 758.94 million shares or 2.15% more from 742.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bank & Trust De owns 275,731 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Epoch Investment Partners stated it has 0.67% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). Sather Gp owns 8,312 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Security National Trust owns 6,100 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Hallmark Capital has 9,225 shares. 33,140 were reported by Seven Post Office Limited Partnership. Castleark Lc reported 577,620 shares. Sigma Planning Corporation invested in 0.06% or 39,130 shares. Palisade Capital Ltd Liability Nj holds 80,330 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Moreover, Chickasaw Lc has 8.25% invested in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) for 11.75M shares. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 14,568 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Heronetta Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 888,346 shares or 14.35% of their US portfolio. Gm Advisory has 15,866 shares. The Texas-based Sentinel Trust Co Lba has invested 16.96% in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD). 7,700 are owned by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79 million and $740.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 13,105 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE:LMT) by 1,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Russell 2000 Etf (Prn) (IWM).