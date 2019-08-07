Baupost Group Decreased Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) Stake by $379.72 Million; Essex Financial Services Raised Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) Stake by $1.26 Million

Essex Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Compass Diversifiedhldgs (CODI) by 10.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Financial Services Inc bought 84,230 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% . The institutional investor held 870,621 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.66 million, up from 786,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Compass Diversifiedhldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $18.92. About 103,707 shares traded. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) has risen 9.71% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.71% the S&P500. Some Historical CODI News: 05/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Pricing of a Private Offering of $400 Million of 8.000% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – Compass Diversified 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 02/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING, WITH CASH & BORROWINGS TO REPAY DEBT UNDER CO’S EXISTING CREDIT FACILITIES; 02/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces Proposed Private Offering of $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 29/05/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Subsidiary, Clean Earth, Acquires ESMI Companies And MKC Enterprises; 18/04/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS – SIGNED CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TOTALING $600 MLN & A TERM LOAN FACILITY IN AMOUNT OF $500 MLN; 02/05/2018 – COMPASS DIVERSIFIED 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 9.0C, EST. EPS 25.6C; 18/04/2018 – Compass Diversified Holdings Announces $1.1 Billion in New Debt Financing and Closing of Private Offering of $400 Million of 8; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Compass Group Diversified Holdings’ CFR to B1 from Ba3 for proposed refinancing; Rates new Sr Sec Credit Facilities Ba3 and Unsec Notes B3; 18/05/2018 – Hot Meals On-Demand: Sterno Products Launches New SpeedHeat Flameless Heating System for Faster, Safer Drop-Off Catering

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (PXD) by 55.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 2.50 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.62% . The hedge fund held 2.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $304.84M, down from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pioneer Nat Res Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $118.73. About 915,603 shares traded. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) has declined 27.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PXD News: 16/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 11/04/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $260 FROM $250; 21/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $243 FROM $215; 02/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural 1Q Net $178M; 21/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Pioneer Natural at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.66, EST. $1.50; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES CO PXD.N CEO SAYS CONSIDERING ADDING MORE PERMIAN DRILLING RIGS LATER IN 2018; 25/04/2018 – SUNDANCE ENERGY BUYS ASSETS FROM PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES JV; 03/05/2018 – PIONEER ASSET SALES WON’T AFFECT LONG-TERM OUTPUT TARGETS: CEO

Essex Financial Services Inc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $330.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9,289 shares to 49,550 shares, valued at $5.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 11,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,993 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.53 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 8 investors sold CODI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 17.92 million shares or 5.39% less from 18.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Jpmorgan Chase has 2,000 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% stake. Northern Tru Corp stated it has 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Moreover, Royal Natl Bank Of Canada has 0.04% invested in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Wells Fargo And Commerce Mn invested in 277,071 shares or 0% of the stock. The Florida-based Raymond James Fin has invested 0% in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI). Us Bancorp De holds 2,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie reported 358 shares stake. Wellington Shields & Communications Limited Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) for 11,070 shares. 18,070 were accumulated by Great West Life Assurance Can. Hl Services Ltd Liability holds 0% or 13,802 shares in its portfolio. Century Companies, a Missouri-based fund reported 3.32M shares. First Allied Advisory reported 18,374 shares. 49,769 are held by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 9.35 million shares to 39.09M shares, valued at $946.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 8.29M shares in the quarter, for a total of 29.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Allergan Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold PXD shares while 187 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 222 raised stakes. 144.67 million shares or 1.57% less from 146.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithfield Tru stated it has 0.01% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Gardner Russo And Gardner Limited Co stated it has 2,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 40,900 shares. Huntington Bancshares has 0.01% invested in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Community & Invest Co reported 2% of its portfolio in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 120,742 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Sirios Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 0.34% or 36,377 shares in its portfolio. 13,145 are held by Whittier Com Of Nevada. Massachusetts-based Baupost Group Limited Liability Company Ma has invested 2.56% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Cibc Asset Management stated it has 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). The Texas-based Hodges Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Natixis Advisors Lp reported 0.05% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Jp Marvel Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 22,148 shares. Dubuque Natl Bank Tru Company stated it has 0% in Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 41,516 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

