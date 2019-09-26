Baupost Group Decreased Its Ebay (EBAY) Position by $200.46 Million as Share Price Rose; Meyer Handelman Co Cut Its Holding in Microsoft Com (MSFT) as Shares Rose

Meyer Handelman Co decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 2.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meyer Handelman Co sold 13,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 615,403 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $82.44M, down from 628,998 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meyer Handelman Co who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $139.13. About 9.23 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 19/03/2018 – BlackBerry will partner with Microsoft to provide a secure environment for Microsoft Office apps; 24/04/2018 – Upland Software Speeds Requests for Proposal (RFP) Through Upgraded Integrations with Microsoft Office 365 and Salesforce® Sol; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft, Amazon Show Alexa and Cortana Cozying Up Together; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Co-Founder Bill Gates backed Warren Buffett’s decision to up Berkshire’s stake in Apple, calling it an “amazing” company; 02/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O SAYS CONFIGURATION ISSUE IS CAUSING CONNECTIVITY ISSUES FOR USERS ATTEMPTING TO ACCESS OUTLOOK.COM; 26/04/2018 – MSFT:AZURE REV MIX SHIFT TO MODERATE RATE OF MARGIN IMPROVEMENT; 14/03/2018 – Terrestrial Energy Signs Fuel Testing Contract with European Commission Joint Research Centre; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows Chief Myerson Out, New Focus on ‘Edge Computing’ — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 22/05/2018 – Informatica Announces iPaaS for Microsoft Azure

Baupost Group Llc decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 17.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc sold 5.14M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The hedge fund held 24.15 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953.77 million, down from 29.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 3.33 million shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 13/03/2018 – Britain to consider new tax mechanism for online sales; 09/05/2018 – EBAY SEES GROSS PROCEEDS FROM FLIPKART DEAL ABOUT $1.1B; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craiglist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business. A new shipping feature is meant to give more options to buyers and attract new kinds of professional sellers; 11/04/2018 – Ebay: It’s Not A Garage Sale, But Is It A Bargain? — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 25/04/2018 – EBay Gives Disappointing Outlook, Highlighting Threat of Amazon; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 53C, EST. 53C; 23/04/2018 – EBAY-PAYPAL FINALIZE NEW PAYMENTS PACT; 22/03/2018 – Tech Today: Facebook’s eBay Problem? Altair Slumps, More DRAM Please — Barron’s Blog

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Meyer Handelman Co, which manages about $1.97B and $1.95 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) by 10,492 shares to 121,645 shares, valued at $6.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7,350 shares in the quarter, for a total of 326,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wilkins Investment Counsel, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,895 shares. Savant Capital Limited Com reported 60,472 shares. Nicholas Inv LP owns 0.47% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 38,497 shares. Ferguson Wellman Capital Incorporated has invested 4.96% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt owns 11.96M shares or 13.11% of their US portfolio. Dorsey Wright & Associate has invested 0.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rothschild Prns accumulated 1.63% or 24,892 shares. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Company stated it has 354,667 shares. Hitchwood Cap Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Company stated it has 327,739 shares. Palisade Management Lc Nj holds 0.22% or 52,660 shares in its portfolio. Zacks Invest Mngmt holds 2.69% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 979,468 shares. Chase Invest Counsel, a Virginia-based fund reported 43,433 shares. C M Bidwell Associates holds 0.67% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 4,998 shares. Veritas Limited Liability Partnership has invested 11.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1,275 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 1.41 million shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 209,105 were accumulated by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. Fiduciary Mngmt Wi reported 12.06 million shares. Fayez Sarofim And has 0% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 5,378 shares. Vident Investment Advisory Limited Liability Company reported 13,671 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Swedbank has 332,374 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 1.32M are held by Federated Incorporated Pa. The New Hampshire-based Ledyard National Bank & Trust has invested 0.94% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Baupost Ltd Liability Company Ma invested in 24.15M shares. Philadelphia holds 0.17% or 49,061 shares in its portfolio. Earnest Partners Ltd Com holds 0% or 391 shares. Reinhart Partners Incorporated has 2.72% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 780,586 shares. Moreover, Harding Loevner LP has 0.71% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 3.92M shares. Weiss Multi invested in 0.05% or 50,000 shares.

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 EPS, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.78M for 19.15 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Baupost Group Llc, which manages about $29.88B and $11.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trilogy Metals Inc New by 590,610 shares to 13.64M shares, valued at $39.77M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 2.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 41.94 million shares, and has risen its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATRA).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.