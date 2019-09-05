Baupost Group Continues to Hold Position in Pg&E (PCG); Alpha Windward Lifted Holding in Flowers Foods (FLO)

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 58.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 9.03M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 24.50M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $436.10M, up from 15.47M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.65. About 3.13 million shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO GEISHA WILLIAMS SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 10/05/2018 – PG&E Inks Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/13/2018 02:56 PM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Net $442M; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 18/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BAA3 ON PANOCHE ENERGY CENTER; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 11/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/11/2018 05:39 PM; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/23/2018 09:38 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CEO SAYS NO TIMING UPDATES FROM CALIFORNIA FIRE REPORTS

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 1580.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 22,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The institutional investor held 24,243 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $517,000, up from 1,443 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.25. About 469,932 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 09/04/2018 – Tyson Foods relaunches Sara Lee divest; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What You Must Know About Flowers Foods, Inc.’s (NYSE:FLO) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Flowers Foods To Webcast Presentation At Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Flowers Foods Declares Dividend – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Superior Industries International leads consumer gainers; The Kraft Heinz and Flowers Foods among losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77M and $149.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Park Hotels Resorts Inc by 15,720 shares to 592 shares, valued at $18,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4.

