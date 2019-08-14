Baupost Group Boosted Its Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Position by $4.91 Million; Share Price Declined; As Apple (AAPL) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Joel Isaacson & Company Increased Its Stake

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 2.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 125,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 56.31% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $253.63M, up from 6.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $758.53M market cap company. The stock increased 4.60% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $14.11. About 676,593 shares traded. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 60.20% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated; 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Atara Bio; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Collaboration With Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center; 26/04/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atara Biotherapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATRA); 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 10578.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc bought 95,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 96,109 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.26M, up from 900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $944.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $8.49 during the last trading session, reaching $208.97. About 47.54 million shares traded or 79.30% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – CRN: CRN Exclusive: @Apple Hires @Oracle Channel Veteran To Help Drive Enterprise Sales Growth; 24/04/2018 – BHARTI AIRTEL LTD BRTI.NS – TO SELL APPLE WATCH SERIES 3; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 02/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Revenge, Snap Unstructured, Google’s Headaches — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Casablanca’s (Apple Leisure Group) Proposed Bank Facility A B3; B3 Cfr Affirmed; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS TO DATE, OF THE 7 IDENTIFIED INCIDENTS POTENTIALLY INVOLVING “ARMED GROUPS”, 3 HAVE BEEN CLOSED AND 4 REMAIN OPEN; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 58,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability stated it has 15,317 shares. Rafferty Asset Limited Com accumulated 64,899 shares. Fmr Lc has 0.03% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 6.42M shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board has 57,700 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 9,115 shares. Raymond James &, Florida-based fund reported 25,912 shares. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 14,907 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 226,977 shares. Highline Capital Mgmt Lp, a New York-based fund reported 277,183 shares. Tower Llc (Trc) invested in 0% or 75 shares. Group Inc One Trading Lp holds 14 shares. United Ser Automobile Association accumulated 0% or 7,504 shares. Northern Trust holds 525,571 shares. Moreover, Bankshares Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 188,359 shares.

