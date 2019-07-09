Bath Savings Trust Co Upped Honeywell Intl (HON) Position By $523,770; CSS Industries (CSS) Has 0.59 Sentiment

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) stake by 26.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired 3,315 shares as Honeywell Intl Inc (HON)’s stock rose 11.82%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 15,829 shares with $2.52 million value, up from 12,514 last quarter. Honeywell Intl Inc now has $127.84 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $175.67. About 1.56 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 20.10% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Names Rabiller to Lead Transportation Spinoff; 14/05/2018 – Q Malik Fulton: With Big Oil After Resource Maximization, Honeywell’s Automation Boss Eyes Fresh Opportunities In an; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY AEROSPACE SEGMENT SALES $3,977 MLN VS $3,546 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl: Szlosek to Support Transition Process; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CEO ADAMCZYK DOESN’T ANTICIPATE `MEGADEALS’; 16/04/2018 – BALL AEROSPACE TO COLLABORATE WITH HONEYWELL; 09/03/2018 – INTELLICHECK & HONEYWELL SETTLE ALL PENDING PATENT MATTERS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q TOTAL COSTS 5.64B RUPEES

CSS Industries Inc (CSS) investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 19 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 32 cut down and sold stakes in CSS Industries Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 5.56 million shares, down from 6.27 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding CSS Industries Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 23 Increased: 10 New Position: 9.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $222,537 activity.

Analysts await CSS Industries, Inc. (NYSE:CSS) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.64 earnings per share, up 51.15% or $0.67 from last year’s $-1.31 per share. After $-1.30 actual earnings per share reported by CSS Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.77% EPS growth.

CSS Industries, Inc., a consumer products company, designs, makes, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $45.07 million. The Company’s craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s seasonal consumer products comprise Christmas products, such as packaging ribbon and bows, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wraps, tissue papers, and decorations; Valentine products consisting of classroom exchange Valentine cards and other related Valentine products; Easter product, including Easter egg dyes and related Easter seasonal products; and back-to-school products, such as teachersÂ’ aids and other learning oriented products.

Adirondack Research & Management Inc. holds 0.8% of its portfolio in CSS Industries, Inc. for 215,237 shares. Walthausen & Co. Llc owns 285,283 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Minerva Advisors Llc has 0.09% invested in the company for 27,238 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 0.06% in the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 403,817 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HON shares while 507 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 508.74 million shares or 4.19% less from 530.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $783,951 activity. Another trade for 4,234 shares valued at $629,808 was made by Deily Linnet F on Wednesday, February 6. Paz George sold $154,143 worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, February 6.

