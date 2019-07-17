Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed United Technologies (UTX) Holding By $1.46 Million; TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) Had 0 Bullish Analysts

Among 5 analysts covering TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TrueCar has $10 highest and $7 lowest target. $8.83’s average target is 68.19% above currents $5.25 stock price. TrueCar had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Craig Hallum given on Friday, February 15. On Friday, February 15 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Sector Perform”. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 15 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 19. FBR Capital downgraded TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) on Friday, February 15 to “Neutral” rating. See TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell Reinitiate

19/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $7 Maintain

15/02/2019 Broker: JMP Securities Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: Craig Hallum Rating: Hold New Target: $10 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $16.5 New Target: $9.5 Downgrade

15/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Sector Perform Downgrade

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased United Technologies Corporation (UTX) stake by 17.03% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 11,443 shares as United Technologies Corporation (UTX)’s stock rose 7.68%. The Bath Savings Trust Co holds 55,759 shares with $7.19 million value, down from 67,202 last quarter. United Technologies Corporation now has $114.93 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $133.19. About 2.75M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 18/04/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Lawmakers to Require FCC, FERC Meetings; 15/05/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Shows New Stakes In Wynn Resorts, United Technology, Increases To Facebook — MarketWatch; 04/05/2018 – Hedge fund Third Point pushes United Tech to break up; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Half of Hiring to Be in Production, Maintenance Roles; 07/03/2018 – U.S. F-35 fighter modernization could cost $16 bln through 2024; 31/05/2018 – Bryant Heating & Cooling Systems and USO of Indiana Honor Local Military at Third Annual Event at Indianapolis Motor Speedway; 16/03/2018 – UTX CEO: PORTFOLIO REVIEW TO BEGIN AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL CLOSE; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q EPS $1.62; 23/05/2018 – PRATT & WHITNEY – ANNOUNCED INVESTMENT OF UP TO $100 MLN IN EXISTING WEST PALM BEACH FACILITY

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 460,346 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) has declined 31.61% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.04% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUE News: 07/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in TrueCar, Inc. of the June 1, 2018 Insider Trading Class Action Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 14/05/2018 – TrueCar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – TrueCar to Participate in Upcoming Conferences; 23/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of TrueCar, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 1, 2018 (TRUE); 02/05/2018 – Kaplan Fox Announces Investor Class Action Lawsuit Filed against TrueCar, Inc; 09/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) on Behalf of Shareholders; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. 2C; 09/05/2018 – TrueCar Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – TRUECAR INC TRUE.O : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.75; 12/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by TrueCar,

More notable recent TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “At US$5.25, Is It Time To Put TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “10 Rare Bargain Stocks I’ve Got My Eye Onâ€¦ – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update in Lawsuit for Investors in shares of TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE) announced by Shareholders Foundation – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Legal win for TrueCar – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 11, 2019 : TRUE, VICI, QQQ, FOLD, LXP, GRPN, AAL, ABEV, AVP, CLDR, QD, CZR – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.54, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TrueCar, Inc. shares while 13 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 96.04 million shares or 0.46% more from 95.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 184,955 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Co holds 149,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 47,584 shares. Blackrock holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 6.42 million shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 1.13M shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 0% or 38,512 shares. Trexquant Investment L P has invested 0.01% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). 11,055 are held by Paloma Mngmt Commerce. Proshare Lc invested in 10,248 shares. Sg Americas Lc reported 578,441 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 30,501 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Inv Ltd Llc has invested 0% in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE). Ameritas holds 0% of its portfolio in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) for 7,838 shares.

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $552.77 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Becker Capital Mgmt invested in 10,678 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt reported 1,585 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 1.68M were reported by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited Liability. Stewart Patten Lc has 5,515 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. 181,379 are owned by British Columbia Mgmt. Kemper Master Retirement invested in 11,150 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Com holds 0.12% or 9,459 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 0.04% or 10,564 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 431,739 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Walter And Keenan Financial Consulting Mi Adv owns 11,000 shares. Armstrong Shaw Ct owns 2,138 shares. Adirondack Tru holds 20,286 shares. Susquehanna Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 6,797 shares. Coho Prtn Limited accumulated 3,031 shares or 0.01% of the stock. New York-based Van Eck Assocs Corp has invested 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.03 earnings per share, up 3.05% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.97 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.75B for 16.40 P/E if the $2.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.91 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.28% EPS growth.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. 10,089 shares were sold by Amato Elizabeth B, worth $1.25M on Thursday, February 14. Dumais Michael R sold $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Wednesday, January 30. Bailey Robert J. had sold 862 shares worth $104,916.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “United Technologies: Breaking Down the Breakup – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “United Technologies’ Best Company After the Breakup Will Be… – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Raytheon Stock Dips As Market Has Second Thoughts on UTC Merger of Equals – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Hedge Fund Managers Are Wrong About the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Bath Savings Trust Co increased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 3,315 shares to 15,829 valued at $2.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Estee Lauder Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 2,075 shares and now owns 36,534 shares. Becton Dickinson And Company (NYSE:BDX) was raised too.