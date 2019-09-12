Bath Savings Trust Co Trimmed Stake in Fedex (FDX) by $781,460; Netflix (NFLX) Stock Price Declined While Highland Capital Management Has Increased by $544,995 Its Position

Highland Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 24.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Llc bought 1,485 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,599 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.79 million, up from 6,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $289.27. About 2.65 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/04/2018 – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW VIDEO PACKAGES THAT INCLUDE NETFLIX – COMPANY STATEMENT; 23/04/2018 – FAST & FURIOUS WILL BE ANIMATED SERIES ON NETFLIX; 13/03/2018 – New York Post: Netflix may be trying to get kids addicted to binge-watching TV; 27/03/2018 – Netflix, Amazon Face Retail Sales Tax Crackdown in Quebec; 11/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES NETFLIX’S DEBT RATING TO Ba3 FROM B1; OUTLOOK; 19/04/2018 – It provides payment services to companies such as Uber, Spotify and Netflix; 14/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: No distribution is on board but sources say that Netflix is eyeing it; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 03/05/2018 – Relativity: UltraV to Provide Sufficient Capital to Resume Relativity Media’s Operations, Including via Current Netflix Distribution Deal; 13/04/2018 – COMCAST & NETFLIX EXPAND PARTNERSHIP

Bath Savings Trust Co decreased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 24.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co sold 4,765 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 14,637 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.40 million, down from 19,402 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $173.19. About 693,892 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 30/04/2018 – JOHN A. SMITH NAMED FEDEX FREIGHT PRESIDENT, CEO; 20/03/2018 – Darwin Singleton: BREAKING: CNN reporting FBI says the explosion overnight in Austin, Texas at a FedEx center may be related to; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 30/04/2018 – 16th annual FedEx/St. Jude Angels & Stars Gala to honor the “Voice of Hispanic America”, Maria Elena Salinas and others at upco; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 13/03/2018 – Curse of the shy : Former Saints RB Travforest Cadet has signed a 3yr deal with Fedex, sources said; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 20/03/2018 – Balaji Sridharan: #BREAKING: #Texas attorney general tells a TV station the bomb that blew up at FedEx center was mailed from; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX, BOEING AGREE TO ACCELERATE 1 777 FREIGHTER TO FISCAL ’19; 20/03/2018 – FDX: PACKAGES WILL FLOW ACROSS FDX/TNT SYSTEMS BY MAY 31

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Highland Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 13,738 shares to 21,775 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 2,323 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,518 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold FDX shares while 372 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 325 raised stakes. 179.71 million shares or 2.65% more from 175.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $503.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A by 290 shares to 10,102 shares, valued at $10.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,479 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).